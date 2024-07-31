MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira

The 32-year-old, who is taking part in the Olympics for the second time after London 2012, left Arsenal at the end of last season after eight years at the Premier League club.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 11:40 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny celebrates after the match.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has joined Al-Jazira on a free transfer, the Emirates Pro League side said on Tuesday, with the deal announced as the Egypt international participates at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old, who is taking part in the Olympics for the second time after London 2012, left Arsenal at the end of last season after eight years at the Premier League club.

ALSO READ | Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina

“It’s the time. Elneny Jazrawi,” Al-Jazira posted on X, after Egypt beat Spain 2-1 to seal top spot in Group C at the Games.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side Basel in 2016 for a fee of 5 million pounds ($6 million) and made 161 appearances for the London club, winning the FA cup in 2017.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Mohamed Elneny /

Al Jazira /

Paris Olympics /

olympics /

FC Basel /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch men draws with Britain in the heat, Belgium beats Australia for top spot
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China mixed doubles gold medalist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Queen McKeown extends reign over 100m backstroke, Wiffen the toast of Ireland after 800m freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira
    Reuters
  2. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
  4. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid teenager Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch men draws with Britain in the heat, Belgium beats Australia for top spot
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: China mixed doubles gold medalist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Queen McKeown extends reign over 100m backstroke, Wiffen the toast of Ireland after 800m freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment