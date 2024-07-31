Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has joined Al-Jazira on a free transfer, the Emirates Pro League side said on Tuesday, with the deal announced as the Egypt international participates at the Paris Olympic Games.
The 32-year-old, who is taking part in the Olympics for the second time after London 2012, left Arsenal at the end of last season after eight years at the Premier League club.
“It’s the time. Elneny Jazrawi,” Al-Jazira posted on X, after Egypt beat Spain 2-1 to seal top spot in Group C at the Games.
Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side Basel in 2016 for a fee of 5 million pounds ($6 million) and made 161 appearances for the London club, winning the FA cup in 2017.
