Paris Olympics 2024: France sets up Argentina showdown in men’s football knockout

This will be their first meeting since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about French players as they celebrated winning the Copa America 2024 earlier this month.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 09:35 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France’s Maghnes Akliouche (c) advances the ball, during the men’s Group A match against New Zealand.
France’s Maghnes Akliouche (c) advances the ball, during the men’s Group A match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Maghnes Akliouche (c) advances the ball, during the men’s Group A match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

France set up a potentially explosive quarterfinal showdown with Argentina in the men’s Olympic football tournament after beating New Zealand 3-0 in its final group game on Tuesday.

Argentina had sealed its last-eight spot earlier in the day and France joined it in the knockout phase with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo scoring for the host against New Zealand in Marseille.

France finish on top of Group A with three wins out of three and no goals conceded, with the United States going through as runners-up after seeing off Guinea 3-0, Kevin Paredes scoring twice.

That means Thierry Henry’s French side will take on Argentina in Bordeaux on Friday after the South Americans, two-time gold medallists, went through in second place in Group B thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon.

ALSO READ | Argentina, Morocco through to men’s Olympic football knockouts; Egypt stuns Spain

Thiago Almada’s superb strike gave Argentina the lead just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed their victory late on.

It will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about French players as they celebrated winning the Copa America 2024 earlier this month.

FIFA has announced an investigation into the chants, which targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and included racist and homophobic insults.

Argentina players have already been booed by rival fans at the Olympic tournament.

The nations last met in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar which Argentina won on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

However, the men’s Olympic football tournament is an under-23 competition, with the exception of up to three over-age players per squad. Only two members of Argentina’s Olympic squad, Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez, played in the 2022 game, and none of France’s.

Argentina will only face France after missing out on first place in Group B to Morocco on head to head.

