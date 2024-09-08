MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: India B defeats Shubman Gill-led India A by 76 runs

Chasing 275, India A got bundled out for 198 and lost the match by 76 runs despite resistance from KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav to keep the game alive till third session of the final day’s play.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 16:16 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India B’s Mukesh Kumar, celebrating with Musheer Khan, and Rishabh Pant, during the Duleep Trophy.
India A’s no-show with the bat and a Musheer Khan blockbuster in first innings helped India B garner six points in the opening round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 275, India A got bundled out for 198 and lost the match by 76 runs despite resistance from KL Rahul (57) and Kuldeep Yadav (14 off 56) to keep the game alive till third session of the final day’s play.

But Yash Dayal took 3/50 and was helped by Mukesh Kumar’s timely wicket of Rahul right after Tea. Despite Akash Deep having fun with some big hits, India B finished the game with an hour left.

- More to follow

