Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C defeated Shreyas Iyer’s India D in the opening round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 played in Anantapur and garnered six points.

In the other match in Bengaluru, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B beat India A team, led by Shubman Gill.

Here is how the points table looks like after the opening round of Duleep Trophy 2024:

Position Team Won Lost Tied Drawn NR Points 1 Team C 1 0 0 0 0 6 2 Team B 1 0 0 0 0 6 3 Team A 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 Team D 0 1 0 0 0 0

(Updated after India A vs India B match)

Points System

Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points

Outright win - 6 points

First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points

Draw - 1 point