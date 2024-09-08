Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C defeated Shreyas Iyer’s India D in the opening round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 played in Anantapur and garnered six points.
In the other match in Bengaluru, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B beat India A team, led by Shubman Gill.
Here is how the points table looks like after the opening round of Duleep Trophy 2024:
|Position
|Team
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|NR
|Points
|1
|Team C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|Team B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Team A
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Team D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
(Updated after India A vs India B match)
Points System
- Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points
- Outright win - 6 points
- First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points
- Draw - 1 point
