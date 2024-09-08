MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu final: Abhirath Reddy and Rohit Rayudu give Hyderabad strong start against Chhattisgarh on opening day

Electing to bat, Hyderabad started strongly, thanks to a positive approach from openers Abhirath and Tanmay Agarwal, as the duo stitched a 67-run partnership at a brisk pace. 

Published : Sep 08, 2024 19:51 IST , Dindigul - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Abhirath Reddy in action durin the Buchi Babu final against Chhattisgarh.
Abhirath Reddy in action durin the Buchi Babu final against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G
infoIcon

Abhirath Reddy in action durin the Buchi Babu final against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Riding on half-centuries from M. Abhirath Reddy (85) and Rohit Rayudu (74 batting), Hyderabad ended the opening day of the Buchi Babu final at 288 for six against Chhattisgarh at the NPR College Ground here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad started strongly, thanks to a positive approach from openers Abhirath and Tanmay Agarwal, as the duo stitched a 67-run partnership at a brisk pace. 

On a slow surface where Chhattisgarh employed only one pacer, Abhirath went after the spinners, employing the sweep shots to find five quick hits to the fence.

Though the tweakers got the ball to spin a fair amount, the batters had time to adjust and play their shots without risk.

Left-arm spinner Gagandeep Singh gave Chhattisgarh the breakthrough when he got one to turn sharply into Tanmay to trap him in front. Soon after, off-spinner Shashank Tiwari removed skipper Rahul Singh, chipping one to short-midwicket.

Abhirath then shunned his expansive strokeplay and, alongside Rohit, got the innings back on track during their 87-run alliance.

ALSO READ | Dravid: Successful clubs key to identifying talent across Karnataka

Once he reached his half-century, Abhirath stepped up a gear and found the boundaries easily again, including a maximum over long-on. However, against the run of play, he pulled a half-tracker from offie Mohammad Irfan to the square-leg fielder, falling 15 short of his ton.

Chhattisgarh then got on top with two more wickets, reducing the southern team to 198 for five. But Rohit and Rahul Ridesh (48) kept the spinners at bay, adding 79 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter was dismissed two overs prior to stumps.

The scores:
Hyderabad 288/6 in 90 overs (M. Abhirath Reddy 85, Rohith Rayudu 74 batting, Rahul Radesh 48) vs Chhattisgarh. Toss: Hyderabad.

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Hyderabad /

Chhattisgarh /

Rohit Rayudu /

Gagandeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu final: Abhirath Reddy and Rohit Rayudu give Hyderabad strong start against Chhattisgarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Despite Akash Deep making a mark, India B has last laugh against India A in opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 8: Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
  5. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu final: Abhirath Reddy and Rohit Rayudu give Hyderabad strong start against Chhattisgarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Despite Akash Deep making a mark, India B has last laugh against India A in opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhruv Jurel equals MS Dhoni’s record of most catches in an innings in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 Highlights, Day 4, First Round: India B beats India A by 76 runs; India C hands India D 4-wicket loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Patience, lessons from opponents and pace variations – Suthar reveals secrets behind seven-wicket haul
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu final: Abhirath Reddy and Rohit Rayudu give Hyderabad strong start against Chhattisgarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Despite Akash Deep making a mark, India B has last laugh against India A in opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 8: Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
  5. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment