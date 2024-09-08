MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs NZ Test: Ibrahim Zadran doubtful for one-off Test against New Zealand due to injury

The 22-year-old opening batter hurt his ankle during team’s final practice session ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 16:49 IST , Greater Noida - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File photo: Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan’s nine Tests. He had scored his maiden century in the format earlier this year in February against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is a doubtful for the one-off Test against New Zealand after copping up an injury here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old opening batter hurt his ankle during team’s final practice session ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever Test against New Zealand, starting here on Monday.

“Today, in the practice session, Ibrahim had an injury in his ankle. But it’s not sure 100 per cent what will happen tomorrow. We will see what will happen with him,” Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi informed at the pre-match press conference.

Zadran has played seven of Afghanistan’s nine Tests. He had scored his maiden century in the format earlier this year in February against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan is already without start spinner Rashid Khan.

Persistent rain has marred Afghanistan and New Zealand’s preparation for this historic Test.

