MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dravid: Successful clubs key to identifying talent across Karnataka

Dravid, who played for Bangalore United CC (BUCC), stressed on the need for a strong club cricket structure.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 16:44 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid at the event to celebrate 50 years golden jubilee of Mount Joy Cricket Club in Bengaluru.
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid at the event to celebrate 50 years golden jubilee of Mount Joy Cricket Club in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal
infoIcon

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid at the event to celebrate 50 years golden jubilee of Mount Joy Cricket Club in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal

Former India captain Rahul Dravid stole the show at the golden jubilee celebration event of Mount Joy Cricket Club here on Sunday.

Dravid arrived with another cricket stalwart, G.R. Viswanath.

Dravid felicitated key members of Mount Joy CC, K.V. Sathyamurthy, Secretary B.K. Ravi and others. Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team which won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, greeted the many State players produced by the club - B.R. Sharath, Yere Goud, Anand Katti, J. Suchith, C. Raghu, G.K. Anil Kumar and others.

Dravid took particular delight in interacting with promising junior cricketers from the club.

Ravi recalled an occasion when Mount Joy CC was dominating a match in Mysuru in the 1980s, only to be foiled by a young schoolboy who batted with great gumption in the opposing team. “That schoolboy was none other than Rahul Dravid,” Ravi said, to big applause from the packed house.

Dravid, who played for Bangalore United CC (BUCC), stressed on the need for a strong club cricket structure. “Young boys and girls who practice at a cricket club learn about discipline, teamwork and fitness. Being part of a club is not just about representing the State or country, but about learning life skills. Clubs build communities and societies, which goes a long way in building a state and a nation,” Dravid said.

Dravid explained that his younger years were filled with lessons learnt from playing club cricket.

“I’ve grown up watching club cricket. As a young boy, I grew up watching the great G.R. Viswanath. I have been inspired by him. A lot of what I am today is because of the stories I heard when playing club cricket,” Dravid said.

“Our city and state have grown. We need to identify talent from every part of Bengaluru and Karnataka. For that to happen, there have to be successful clubs everywhere. We need to ensure that young boys and girls have access to good infrastructure,” Dravid added.

Before making his exit, the 51-year-old signed autographs and took photos with the many young children gathered at the venue.

In 1974, under the leadership of Test umpire S.K. Raghunathrao, Mount Joy Cricket CC was formed. K.V. Sathyamurthy, Y.S. Mahadev and C. Rajasekhar were some of the key players.

P. Sriram was the first Mount Joy CC player to represent Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. Prasidh Krishna recently became the first cricketer from the club to represent the national team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Dravid: Successful clubs key to identifying talent across Karnataka
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paralympics 2024: Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on last day
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Hull, Woakes make early inroads; Sri Lanka eight down
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: What is Swiss Format? Rules, points system, pairings explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dravid: Successful clubs key to identifying talent across Karnataka
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Points Table: Gill-led India A loses to India B; Gaikwad’s India C at the top after beating India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eng vs SL: Vaughan warns England against ‘taking the mick’ after Sri Lanka collapse
    PTI
  4. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Hull, Woakes make early inroads; Sri Lanka eight down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Dravid: Successful clubs key to identifying talent across Karnataka
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paralympics 2024: Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on last day
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Hull, Woakes make early inroads; Sri Lanka eight down
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: What is Swiss Format? Rules, points system, pairings explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment