MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Eng vs SL: Vaughan warns England against ‘taking the mick’ after Sri Lanka collapse

England, well-placed at 221-3 come stumps on the opening day, was dismissed for 325 all out in its first innings as it lost all of its remaining seven wickets before lunch.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 16:16 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
England’s Harry Brook was cited as the worst example during his team’s collapse.
England’s Harry Brook was cited as the worst example during his team’s collapse. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook was cited as the worst example during his team’s collapse. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Michael Vaughan has warned England against “take the mick out of the game” after a careless batting display against Sri Lanka in the third Test at the Oval.

England, well-placed at 221-3 come stumps on the opening day, was dismissed for 325 all out in its first innings as it lost all of its remaining seven wickets before lunch on Saturday’s second day in south London.

Sri Lanka, already 2-0 down in this three-match series, then collapsed to 93-5 but reached stumps on 211-5 following an unbroken century partnership between captain Dhananjaya de Silva (64 not out) and Kamindu Mendis (54 not out).

England has become known for its aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and currently injured captain Ben Stokes in recent years.

But Ashes-winning former England skipper Vaughan believes it got carried away on Saturday, citing a frenetic innings of 19 by Harry Brook as the worst example.

“I would ask England, ‘were you on it all day like you would be against India and Australia?’,” Vaughan told the BBC. “If they look themselves in the mirror and say they were I would say they are lying.

“There are cricketing gods up there and in a year’s time there are tougher challenges (ahead). Just be careful, Harry Brook. He is an incredible player but don’t take the mick out of the game (treat it lightly).

“England delight me a lot in the way they play, I like that they do things completely differently, but I sometimes watch and say be careful because this game has a way of biting you.”

READ | Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand

Vaughan’s fellow ex-England captain Alastair Cook, a former opening batsman, was also unhappy with the way Brook approached batting when Sri Lanka set a defensive field.

“Sri Lanka bowled in the channel and he didn’t like, so he was moaning to the umpire in jest that it was a bit boring and went to bat on sixth stump,” said Cook. “He then hit one straight to cover.

“Rather than finding a method he was more about trying to talk about it than deal with it. England were complacent today.”

Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya, one of the most outstandingly aggressive run-scorers of his generation, said there were occasions when batsmen had to change the tempo of their innings.

“He (Brook) was frustrated,” Jayasuriya said. “Sometimes you have to slow it down a bit. You can’t be in top gear all the time when you play this type of cricket.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Michael Vaughan /

England /

Sri Lanka /

Harry Brook

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Highlights, Day 4: India B beats India A by 76 runs; India C hands India D 4-wicket loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eng vs SL: Vaughan warns England against ‘taking the mick’ after Sri Lanka collapse
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B defeats Shubman Gill-led India A by 76 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Start delayed by rain; Silva and Mendis key for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Eng vs SL: Vaughan warns England against ‘taking the mick’ after Sri Lanka collapse
    PTI
  2. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Start delayed by rain; Silva and Mendis key for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shahidi: Afghanistan needs more Tests to improve
    Shayan Acharya
  5. England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Highlights, Day 4: India B beats India A by 76 runs; India C hands India D 4-wicket loss
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eng vs SL: Vaughan warns England against ‘taking the mick’ after Sri Lanka collapse
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India B defeats Shubman Gill-led India A by 76 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE score - 3rd Test, Day 3: Start delayed by rain; Silva and Mendis key for Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment