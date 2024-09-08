MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Dhruv Jurel equals MS Dhoni’s record of most catches in an innings in Duleep Trophy

Playing against India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Jurel accounted for seven catches in the second innings, helping India A limit the opposition to 184.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 10:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Dhruv Jurel in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
Earlier, Dhoni broke Sunil Benjamin’s (6) record of most catches by a wicketkeeper in an innings by taking seven catches against Central Zone while playing for East Zone in 2004-05.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA A VS INDIA B DULEEP TROPHY 2024 DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Jurel was involved in the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish K Reddy, Sai Kishore and Navdeep Saini.

Benjamin, Dhoni and Jurel, all three have accounted for the most dismissals (7) in an innings of the Duleep Trophy.

While Dhoni and Jurel had accounted for seven catches, Benjamin, playing for Central Zone had six catches and one stumping against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in 1973.

MOST CATCHES BY A WICKETKEEPER IN AN INNINGS IN DULEEP TROPHY
MS Dhoni (East Zone) - 7 catches vs Central Zone in 2004-05
Dhruv Jurel (India A) - 7 catches vs India B in 2024-25
Sunil Benjamin (Central Zone) - 6 catches vs North Zone in 1973-74
Sadanand Viswanat (South Zone) - 6 catches vs Central Zone in 1980-81

