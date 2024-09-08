India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel equalled former India captain MS Dhoni’s record of most catches by a wicketkeeper in an innings in the Duleep Trophy.

Playing against India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Jurel accounted for seven catches in the second innings, helping India A limit the opposition to 184.

Earlier, Dhoni broke Sunil Benjamin’s (6) record of most catches by a wicketkeeper in an innings by taking seven catches against Central Zone while playing for East Zone in 2004-05.

Jurel was involved in the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish K Reddy, Sai Kishore and Navdeep Saini.

Benjamin, Dhoni and Jurel, all three have accounted for the most dismissals (7) in an innings of the Duleep Trophy.

While Dhoni and Jurel had accounted for seven catches, Benjamin, playing for Central Zone had six catches and one stumping against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in 1973.