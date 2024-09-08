Southee: It’s getting harder to have all players available for New Zealand

Over the last few years, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has offered casual contracts to some of its players, with the focus on white-ball cricket. While the decision has allowed the likes of Trent Boult and Devon Conway to feature in franchise leagues, it has also led to debates on whether the team actually benefits from the move, especially in Tests.

Tim Southee, New Zealand’s Test and ODI skipper, admitted that in an ever-evolving cricket landscape, it’s a challenge to hold back the players. “The NZC is working with the players and they are trying to come up with a solution that’s best suited for the players and New Zealand cricket as a whole,” Southee said on Sunday, on the eve of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

“It is obviously a small cricketing country in terms of numbers. It will be great to have as many people as possible available for New Zealand, but the way the world is going, it is getting harder and harder. I’m sure NZC will continue to work with players to work out what’s best for both parties,” he added.

The New Zealand team will be returning to the Test fold after six months and will go on to play nine red-ball fixtures in the next three months. For Southee, it’s all about adjusting to the format, with little time to adapt.

“I think it is a challenge for every side. For players playing multi formats, you have to balance the chopping and changing nature of busy schedules, so we haven’t played Test cricket for a while, we are so excited and looking forward to getting out there playing Test cricket. For us as a side to nine Test matches in a short space of time is exciting and something we don’t usually get,” he added.

Being a fast bowler, it’s obviously a challenge to get used to the conditions in this part of the world, and over the next weeks, Southee will have to lead from the front as his side plays against Sri Lanka and India after the one-off game against Afghanistan. “It is tough....obviously six Test matches in this part of the world and we would like to think spin plays the majority of the part as a bowling unit and we got four quality pace bowlers which we have at our disposal as well. So it’s about working out what balance is right and it’s exciting to have these many number of Test matches in this part of the world,” he said.

“It’s a great test for a seamer in this part of the world. So, take each match as it comes and know that it’s a busy little period for us where we may have to work through our workload…”