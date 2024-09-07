MagazineBuy Print

‘Big fan’ Williamson heaps praise on England’s Joe Root

While he wants to focus on his game and contribute to the team's success in its tour of Asia, Williamson heaped praises on England batter Root, who has had a splendid outing with the willow in red-ball cricket.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 19:22 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson checks England’s captain Joe Root after he was hit on the hand during the fourth day of the first cricket test match IN 2018.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson checks England's captain Joe Root after he was hit on the hand during the fourth day of the first cricket test match IN 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson checks England’s captain Joe Root after he was hit on the hand during the fourth day of the first cricket test match IN 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kane Williamson is a leading member of the Fab Four - along with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith - but he does not believe in comparisons.

While he wants to focus on his game and contribute to the team’s success in its tour of Asia, Williamson heaped praises on England batter Root, who has had a splendid outing with the willow in red-ball cricket.

Root, 33, scored three centuries and as many half-centuries in the last five Tests - three against the West Indies and in the first two matches of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. His heroics helped him climb to the seventh spot on the all-time run-scoring chart in Test cricket with 12,390 runs so far.

READ MORE | A barrage of red-ball cricket awaits as New Zealand, Williamson hope to adjust

Williamson admitted that he, too, is a ‘huge fan’ of Root. “He has just been something else for a period of time, and obviously a lot of the discussion around what he might be able to achieve in a number of years and just incredible that conversation can even be had,” Williamson told reporters on Saturday.

“So yeah, he is being phenomenal and obviously (I’m) a big fan of his and have enjoyed watching not just his, but obviously those other guys that you mentioned. Amazing players that have all sort of moved the game forward in a big way,” he added.

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

Joe Root /

England /

New Zealand

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
