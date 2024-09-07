‘Big fan’ Williamson heaps praise on England’s Joe Root

Kane Williamson is a leading member of the Fab Four - along with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith - but he does not believe in comparisons.

While he wants to focus on his game and contribute to the team’s success in its tour of Asia, Williamson heaped praises on England batter Root, who has had a splendid outing with the willow in red-ball cricket.

Root, 33, scored three centuries and as many half-centuries in the last five Tests - three against the West Indies and in the first two matches of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. His heroics helped him climb to the seventh spot on the all-time run-scoring chart in Test cricket with 12,390 runs so far.

Williamson admitted that he, too, is a ‘huge fan’ of Root. “He has just been something else for a period of time, and obviously a lot of the discussion around what he might be able to achieve in a number of years and just incredible that conversation can even be had,” Williamson told reporters on Saturday.

“So yeah, he is being phenomenal and obviously (I’m) a big fan of his and have enjoyed watching not just his, but obviously those other guys that you mentioned. Amazing players that have all sort of moved the game forward in a big way,” he added.