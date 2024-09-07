Musheer‘s strong mindset will make him good option for Team India: Dahiya

Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya hailed Musheer Khan for his “strong mindset” and said the young batter will be an asset for the Indian team in future if he maintains consistency.

Musheer impressed everyone, making a valiant 181 for India B against India A in the ongoing Duleep Trophy at Bengaluru on Friday.

His innings and a 205-run alliance with Navdeep Saini for the eighth wicket helped India B come back from a precarious 94 for seven and post 321 in the first innings.

“What makes Musheer different is his mindset, which is very strong. I can’t predict the future but if he keeps on scoring runs consistently, he could be a very good option for the Indian team,” Dahiya told PTIvideos.

Dahiya was in awe of Musheer’s consistency.

“The standout thing about his batting is his consistency. He started off from where he left the last season. He scored runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final and then a hundred on the opening day of domestic cricket in 2024,” Dahiya said.

“Musheer started off as a left-arm spinner and eventually his transformation to batting reflects that, ‘ Agar aap mehnat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye, shiddat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye to wo zarur milti hai (if you work hard for something, you will get it eventually’, he said.