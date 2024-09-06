Musheer Khan scores third highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut

Musheer Khan recorded the third highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut during the match between India B and India A played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
The 19-year-old India B batter scored 181 runs in 373 balls with the help of 16 fours and five sixes.
This was Musheer’s third FC century in only his seventh match.
Highest scores by teenagers on Duleep Trophy debut
1) Baba Aparajith (South Zone) - 212 vs West Zone, 2013
2) Yash Dhull (North Zone) - 193 vs East Zone, 2022
3) Musheer Khan (India B) - 181 vs India A, 2024
4) Sachin Tendulkar (West Zone) - 159 vs East Zone, 1991
