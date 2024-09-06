Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy

India B’s Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini recorded highest eighth-wicket partnership in Duleep Trophy history after crossing 197 runs during the first round of the tournament played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The duo broke the 14-year record of Ramesh Powar and Abhishek Nayar, who recorded 197 runs for the eighth wicket, playing for West Zone against North Zone in 2010.

Musheer and Navdeep eventually added 205 runs in 403 balls for the eighth wicket before the former got out on 181.

Musheer, coming in at no. three, kept his wicket intact while the batters from the other end were struggling in overcast conditions, which helped the pacers of India A. He found an able ally in Naveep who joined him in the 44th over at 94/7.

While Musheer went on to score past 150 during his debut innings in Duleep Trophy, Saini scored his second FC fifty.