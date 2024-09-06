MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy

The duo broke the 14-year record of Ramesh Powar and Abhishek Nayar, who recorded 197 runs for the eighth wicket, playing for West Zone against North Zone in 2010.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 12:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India B team players Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini in action.
India B team players Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India B team players Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India B’s Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini recorded highest eighth-wicket partnership in Duleep Trophy history after crossing 197 runs during the first round of the tournament played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The duo broke the 14-year record of Ramesh Powar and Abhishek Nayar, who recorded 197 runs for the eighth wicket, playing for West Zone against North Zone in 2010.

Musheer and Navdeep eventually added 205 runs in 403 balls for the eighth wicket before the former got out on 181.

Musheer, coming in at no. three, kept his wicket intact while the batters from the other end were struggling in overcast conditions, which helped the pacers of India A. He found an able ally in Naveep who joined him in the 44th over at 94/7.

While Musheer went on to score past 150 during his debut innings in Duleep Trophy, Saini scored his second FC fifty.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Musheer Khan /

Navdeep Saini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer out for 181, IND B 320/9 vs IND A; Vyshak strikes early; IND D 40/1 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Yash Kumar in action at 1:30PM IST in men’s kayak single 200m heats; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer out for 181, IND B 320/9 vs IND A; Vyshak strikes early; IND D 40/1 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘I was trying to play close to my body to counter swing and cut,’ says Musheer Khan after century
    PTI
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: ‘First time I’ve bowled more than 50 overs in an innings as well as a match,’ says TNCA XI spinner Lakshay Jain
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan’s defiant century saves India B the blushes against star-studded India A
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 2: Musheer out for 181, IND B 320/9 vs IND A; Vyshak strikes early; IND D 40/1 vs IND C
    Team Sportstar
  3. Musheer, Navdeep Saini break highest eighth-wicket partnership record in Duleep Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Yash Kumar in action at 1:30PM IST in men’s kayak single 200m heats; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment