MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina

The 36-year-old, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, had said he wanted to return to his boyhood club in the nation’s third-largest city, which has recently seen an explosion in gang-related crime.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 10:45 IST , Buenos Aires - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria leaves the pitch.
Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria leaves the pitch. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria leaves the pitch. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentine football player Angel Di Maria said Tuesday that safety concerns mean he will not finish his career in his native Rosario, after a bullet-pierced pig’s head was thrown at a family business.

The 36-year-old, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, had said he wanted to return to his boyhood club in the nation’s third-largest city, which has recently seen an explosion in gang-related crime.

“There was a threat at my sister’s business: it was a box with a pig head and a bullet in the forehead, and a note that said that if I returned to (Rosario) Central, the next head was that of my daughter Pia,” Di Maria told TV station Rosario3.

“I am not going to return to Rosario in this way. They touched my family and I am not going to allow that. Not at any price,” he said, adding he wanted to protect the “peace and happiness” of his family.

Di Maria, who has played for Manchester United, has faced other threats including a note thrown into a family property in March threatening their lives if he joined any club in Rosario, a city in the central Santa Fe province.

ALSO READ | France sets up Argentina showdown in men’s football knockout

Argentine authorities said at the time the note contained a threat from “criminal organizations” putting on a show of strength.

Santa Fe Governor Maximiliano Pullaro said this month there were protocols in place to guarantee the safety of public figures.

But Di Maria said he disagreed: “It is disrespectful to talk about security and protocols for me when people from Rosario cannot go out to work, cannot wait for the bus without being robbed or killed for a backpack.”

Several high-profile South American footballers have faced criminal actions ranging from threats to serious crime, such as kidnapping and blackmail.

Also in Rosario, gunmen opened fire last year on a shop belonging to the family of World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi’s wife.

They left a threatening message for the footballer in what was also interpreted as gangs flexing their muscles.

Meanwhile, guerilla fighters in Colombia kidnapped the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz last October and held him for 12 days before freeing him.

Related stories

Related Topics

Argentina /

Angel Di Maria /

World Cup /

Manchester United /

Lionel Messi /

Liverpool /

Luis Diaz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray makes another great escape to keep career alive
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Wembanyama takes over in OT, helps France escape a serious challenge from Japan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
  3. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid teenager Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
    Reuters
  5. Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray makes another great escape to keep career alive
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Wembanyama takes over in OT, helps France escape a serious challenge from Japan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment