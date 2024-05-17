MagazineBuy Print

2027 Women’s World Cup: Brazil declared host at FIFA Congress

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

Published : May 17, 2024 11:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces Brazil as the hosts of the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces Brazil as the hosts of the 2027 Women's World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces Brazil as the hosts of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil was declared the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup after receiving most votes in a ballot by the FIFA Congress on Friday, beating the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 member associations eligible to vote in the electronic ballot which gave three options: Brazil, BNG or abstain.

Brazil had been favoured to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week. The country had previously hosted the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2014.

With inputs from AP.

