2027 Women’s World Cup: Brazil declared host at FIFA Congress

Brazil was declared the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup after receiving most votes in a ballot by the FIFA Congress on Friday, beating the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

Brazil received the backing of 119 member associations in the electronic vote compared to 78 votes for the joint European bid.

The 2027 #FIFAWWC will be hosted by Brazil! 🤩🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/iPAISNUZmc — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) May 17, 2024

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 member associations eligible to vote in the electronic ballot which gave three options: Brazil, BNG or abstain.

Brazil had been favoured to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week. The country had previously hosted the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2014.

