Women’s World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr and Zaneratto nominated by FIFA for annual Puskas Award

Voting opened on FIFA’s website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals scored in a qualifying period since the men’s World Cup ended last December until the end of the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 18:27 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s Caicedo celebrates scoring her team’s goal during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H match against Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s Caicedo celebrates scoring her team’s goal during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H match against Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Colombia’s Caicedo celebrates scoring her team’s goal during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H match against Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP

Goals scored by Linda Caicedo, Sam Kerr and Bia Zaneratto at the Women’s World Cup were among 11 nominated by FIFA on Friday for the annual Puskas Award.

Voting opened on FIFA’s website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals scored in a qualifying period since the men’s World Cup ended last December until the end of the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

Caicedo’s goal was scored for Colombia against Germany in a group-stage game, Kerr’s was in Australia’s 3-1 semifinal loss to England, and Zaneratto scored for Brazil against Panama in its group.

Nominees also include a volleyed goal by Ivan Morante for Ibiza in the Spanish second division in which he touched the ball four times without it hitting the turf.

ALSO READ | Nagelsmann named head coach of Euro 2024 host Germany

Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso scored for Brighton against Premier League champion Manchester City with a long-range shot to finish a sequence of team passes that went up and down the field twice.

Nuno Santos scored for Sporting Lisbon with a “rabona” flick similar to the 2021 Puskas Award winner by Erik Lamela for Tottenham against Arsenal.

Voting closes on October 10 with equal weight given to the global fan poll and the choices of a FIFA-picked panel of former players, the world soccer body said.

FIFA has yet to announce a date and venue for the gala ceremony of its annual Best Awards.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that's changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev's unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

