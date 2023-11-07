MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales

She received an unwanted kiss from Luis Rubiales at the awards ceremony following Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final in August in Sydney.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 09:43 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C match between Spain and Zambia.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C match between Spain and Zambia. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C match between Spain and Zambia. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP

Jenni Hermoso received threats in the fallout from being kissed by the president of the Spanish federation at the Women’s World Cup final, she said in an interview published by Spanish GQ on Monday.

“I have had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen,” she said. “I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to.”

ALSO READ: Rapinoe adds final stop on farewell tour with NWSL Championship

Hermoso did not elaborate on the threats, saying only she had to go through “difficult weeks” after seeing herself in the epicenter of one of the worst crises in Spanish football.

She received an unwanted kiss on the lips by Luis Rubiales at the awards ceremony following Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final in August in Sydney. It was the first women’s football world title for Spain.

Hermoso said the kiss was without her consent and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They alleged Rubiales — who eventually resigned — tried to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.

“Having to tell it over and over again was hurting me a lot,” she said. “But I know I had to let it go somehow. I keep working on it with the help of my psychologist, who I have been with for many years. “

“For me, mental health is as important as training and as the hours that I have to sleep before getting onto the field. Thanks to her I feel strong and I’m not broken down or thinking about not wanting to play football anymore.”

Hermoso said she wants to be “remembered as someone who put Spain at the top but, above all, who tried to change mentalities.”

“Fortunately or unfortunately, this story happened, but I am going to learn to take advantage of it positively to fight for what I believe is good for society.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Jenni Hermoso /

Spain /

Luis Rubiales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
    AP
  2. Newcastle’s Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Champions League clash
    Reuters
  3. Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game
    AP
  4. Golden State Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star game at Chase Center
    AP
  5. Brazil brings teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
    AP
  2. Rapinoe adds final stop on farewell tour with NWSL Championship
    Reuters
  3. FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales amid sexual assault scandal
    AP
  4. Women’s World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr and Zaneratto nominated by FIFA for annual Puskas Award
    AP
  5. US women’s team ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hermoso says she received threats after being kissed by Rubiales
    AP
  2. Newcastle’s Burn out long-term says Howe ahead of Champions League clash
    Reuters
  3. Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game
    AP
  4. Golden State Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star game at Chase Center
    AP
  5. Brazil brings teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment