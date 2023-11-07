MagazineBuy Print

Luton threatens to ban fans who chanted about tragedies during Liverpool game

The Football Association has asked Luton and the police for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 09:07 IST , Luton - 1 MIN READ

AP
Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal to equalise during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road
Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal to equalise during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal to equalise during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/ Getty Images

Luton threatened on Monday to ban any supporters who are found to have taken part in tragedy chanting during the English Premier League home match against Liverpool.

The Football Association has asked Luton and the police for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Postecoglou blasts VAR after nine-man Spurs beaten by Chelsea

Luton said the club was “saddened” and “extremely disappointed” some supporters took part in chanting which “may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool in the past.”

“The club condemns any kind of chanting that knowingly seeks to divide,” it said, “and our safety and security team launched an internal investigation at the earliest opportunity.”

Luton said the club was reviewing CCTV evidence and media footage and also speaking to witnesses to identify individuals, who could face stadium bans and criminal prosecutions.

“What has quickly become evident,” Luton said, “is that a number of people may have taken part without knowledge that the words used were in relation to the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies, and we see the route to persuading supporters not to repeat these chants in future is through communication and education.”

Premier League clubs expressed during the offseason their determination to tackle the rise in tragedy-related chanting at matches, with criminal prosecution of offenders a principal aim.

