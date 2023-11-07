MagazineBuy Print

Brazil brings teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina

Endrick will join Real Madrid next year and has been key for Palmeiras to challenge for this year’s Brazilian championship title.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 08:18 IST , Rio De Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AP
Endrick of Brazil’s Palmeiras holds the ball during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg match against Argentina’s Boca Juniors at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Endrick of Brazil’s Palmeiras holds the ball during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg match against Argentina’s Boca Juniors at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Andre Penner/ AP
Brazil coach Fernando Diniz brought 17-year-old striker Endrick to the senior national team for the first time Monday for two big clashes of World Cup qualifying in November: Colombia away and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Endrick will join Real Madrid next year and has been key for Palmeiras to challenge for this year’s Brazilian championship title. Casemiro and Neymar, two frequent starters of the team, were left out due to injury.

ALSO READ: Brazil to play England in an international friendly at Wembley in March 2024

Brazil will face Colombia in Barranquilla on November 16 and host the World Cup champion five days later. Lionel Messi’s Argentina leads South American qualifying with 12 points in four matches.

Brazil is third with seven points and failed to win both rounds of the round-robin competition in October; a home 1-1 draw with Venezuela and a 2-0 loss at Uruguay put more pressure on Diniz, who will remain on the job until June next year in the hopes Carlo Ancelotti will take over.

Six teams from South America will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which is expanding to a 48-team format. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Brazil squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Lucas Perri (Botafogo).
Defenders: Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Renan Lodi (Olympique Marseille), Bremer (Juventus), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain).
Midfielder: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), João Pedro (Brighton), Paulinho (Atlético Mineiro), Pepê (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

