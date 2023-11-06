MagazineBuy Print

Rashford wants end to ‘malicious rumours’ over Man Utd future

The England forward was forced to apologise to United boss Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on October 29.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 21:20 IST , LONDON

AFP
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on before the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 04, 2023 in London, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on before the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 04, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on before the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on November 04, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has pleaded for an end to “malicious” gossip about his future at Manchester United after he missed the weekend win at Fulham due to an injury.

The England forward was forced to apologise to United boss Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on October 29.

Ten Hag said Rashford’s behaviour was unacceptable but added that the under-performing 26-year-old was “very motivated to put things right”.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 qualifier: Bulgaria vs Hungary to be played behind closed doors

Rashford was missing at Craven Cottage due to injury after taking a “heavy knock” in training.

He featured as a substitute in last week’s 3-0 defeat by Newcastle, three days after their humiliation by City.

“Please STOP spreading malicious rumours,” Rashford posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to The United Stand account, a club fan channel.

The United Stand had promoted their latest online show by asking: “Rashford’s future in doubt? WE’RE LIVE!”

ALSO READ: Champions League: Haaland a doubt as Man City seeks to wrap up last 16 spot

Rashford scored 30 goals across all competitions last season but has registered just once in the current campaign as United has struggled badly.

The club is eighth in the Premier League table after five defeats in its first 11 games and faces a battle to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

