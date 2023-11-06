Champions League: Haaland a doubt as Man City seeks to wrap up last 16 spot

Defending champion Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds with two games to spare with victory over Young Boys on Tuesday but it might have to do it without Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine twisted his ankle during the 6-1 hammering of Bournemouth in the Premier League and is a doubt for the clash with the Swiss club in Group G.

A draw would also likely be enough for City to guarantee a top-two spot, but Guardiola is unlikely to tinker too much with his team until top spot is guaranteed.

He could opt to spare Haaland though, especially with a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

“He trains this afternoon, so I don’t know. We’ll speak with the doctors,” Guardiola told reporters. “Yesterday, he told me he feels much better, but I don’t know.

“I will listen to him if he says I am ready and I don’t have pain. I will consider letting him play. [From] Tuesday to Sunday, there are a lot of games to come.

“Right now, if Erling isn’t ready, Julian (Alvarez) will play there.”

Should City avoid a slip-up against Young Boys, who it beat 3-1 away last month, it will mean Guardiola has gone 17 matches unbeaten in the Champions League, breaking his streak at Barcelona between 2011 and 2012.

Only Manchester United has ever had a longer run without defeat among English teams in European Cup/Champions League history when they went 25 unbeaten from 2007 to 2009.

Asked about his side’s consistency, he said: “Incredible. Tomorrow, we will try to finish and qualify for February and the next stage. We will try to finish first.

“That definitively is better.”

City has a maximum of nine points, with its only serious rival in the group being RB Leipzig on six. Leipzig plays Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.