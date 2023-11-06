MagazineBuy Print

Why Neymar is not playing in Mumbai City vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League match today?

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr was the biggest name expected to feature for Al Hilal as the Saudi Pro League side faced Mumbai City in their return fixture of the AFC Champions League.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 19:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neymar joined Al Hilal this summer from the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, and has scored once and assisted three more goals for the Saudi side so far.
Neymar joined Al Hilal this summer from the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, and has scored once and assisted three more goals for the Saudi side so far. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Neymar joined Al Hilal this summer from the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, and has scored once and assisted three more goals for the Saudi side so far. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mumbai City was drawn in the same group as Saudi heavyweight Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League and some of the biggest names in modern football expected about to play in India for the first time.

Be it the former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Brazilian Malcolm, who had played for Barcelona once, Al Hilal’s match against MCFC was one of the most anticipated fixtures for football fans in India, with the mathc scheduled to be played at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 6.

But the biggest name of them all was Neymar Jr.

FOLLOW | All the match updates and live score from Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League

The highest-ever goal scorer of Brazil joined Al Hilal this summer from the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, and has scored once and assisted three more goals for the Saudi side so far.

Is Neymar playing in Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal?

No, Neymar is ruled out from tonight’s game with a knee injury, which he picked up on October 18, against Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The Brazilian was stretchered out of the field, wreathing in pain, and later, it was revealed that he had suffered a severe ligament and meniscus injury on his left knee. Earlier this month, he underwent a successful surgery in Brazil but his recovery will take at least eight months.

