Why Neymar is not playing in Mumbai City vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League match today?

Mumbai City was drawn in the same group as Saudi heavyweight Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League and some of the biggest names in modern football expected about to play in India for the first time.

Be it the former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Brazilian Malcolm, who had played for Barcelona once, Al Hilal’s match against MCFC was one of the most anticipated fixtures for football fans in India, with the mathc scheduled to be played at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 6.

But the biggest name of them all was Neymar Jr.

The highest-ever goal scorer of Brazil joined Al Hilal this summer from the Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain, and has scored once and assisted three more goals for the Saudi side so far.

Is Neymar playing in Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal?

No, Neymar is ruled out from tonight’s game with a knee injury, which he picked up on October 18, against Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The Brazilian was stretchered out of the field, wreathing in pain, and later, it was revealed that he had suffered a severe ligament and meniscus injury on his left knee. Earlier this month, he underwent a successful surgery in Brazil but his recovery will take at least eight months.