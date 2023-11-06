Urawa Reds hammers Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023

The women’s team of Gokulam Kerala (GKFC) suffered a 0-8 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan in the AFC Women’s Club Championship at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

GKFC is the current Indian Women’s League (IWL) Champion and had completed a hat-trick of league titles this year, beating Kickstart FC in the final, earlier this year. However, India’s most successful women’s side at the national level was not match to Urawa Reds, which finished the first half with three goals to their name in the first half itself.

The Japanese side began brightly and was a goal up inside two minutes when Yu Yajima drove from the right and her cutback was perfect for captain Hanae Shibata to lash home beyond Beatrice Nketia.

Ghanaian Nketia had to be alert as Urawa Red Ladies continued to apply pressure, denying Miki Ito in the 10th minute before stopping Mei Shimada two minutes later.

In the 16th minute, Akari Kurishima reacted quickest to a loose ball just at the edge of the box and her low drive was inch perfect as it settled in the bottom corner for Reds’ Ladies to double their advantage.

Kurishima (right) celebrates scoring her side’s second goal with Hanae Shibata of Urawa Reds Ladies (2nd from right) during the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match between Urawa Reds Ladies and Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Reds took a healthy lead into the half-time break as Shimada added to the score in the 38th minute with a powerful shot that gave Nketia no chance.

When the second half began, the Japanese side continued to find the net, with Ito getting her name on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, heading in Fuka Tsunoda’s pinpoint cross.

Gokulam managed to hold off its opponent for large chunks of the second period but eventually conceded a fifth in the 82nd minute, Ito showing great awareness to arrive at the back post to slot home past Nketia.

It became 6-0 a minute later, as Kozue Ando’s pace on the left saw her breezing past the Gokulam defenders before squaring the ball for Hanon Nishio to finish from close range.

Nishio (in red) in action for Urawa Reds Ladies second before she score their sixth goal against Gokulam Kerala at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Naoki Kusonoke’s side was hungry for more as substitute Kiko Seike’s solo run in the 88th minute produced a seventh with Ando’s stoppage time goal sealing a comprehensive win for Urawa Red Ladies.

Gokulam will look to bounce back against Hualien from Chinese Taipei in its next game, while the Reds play Bangkok FC, with both games to be played on Thursday at the same venue.