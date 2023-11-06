MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Urawa Reds hammers Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023

The women’s team of Gokulam Kerala suffered a 0-8 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan in the AFC Women’s Club Championship at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Urawa Reds Ladies celebrates scoring a goal against Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.
Urawa Reds Ladies celebrates scoring a goal against Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Urawa Reds Ladies celebrates scoring a goal against Gokulam Kerala FC in the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The women’s team of Gokulam Kerala (GKFC) suffered a 0-8 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan in the AFC Women’s Club Championship at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

GKFC is the current Indian Women’s League (IWL) Champion and had completed a hat-trick of league titles this year, beating Kickstart FC in the final, earlier this year. However, India’s most successful women’s side at the national level was not match to Urawa Reds, which finished the first half with three goals to their name in the first half itself.

The Japanese side began brightly and was a goal up inside two minutes when Yu Yajima drove from the right and her cutback was perfect for captain Hanae Shibata to lash home beyond Beatrice Nketia.

Ghanaian Nketia had to be alert as Urawa Red Ladies continued to apply pressure, denying Miki Ito in the 10th minute before stopping Mei Shimada two minutes later.

ALSO READ
Australia takes World Cup glow into romp through Olympic qualifiers

In the 16th minute, Akari Kurishima reacted quickest to a loose ball just at the edge of the box and her low drive was inch perfect as it settled in the bottom corner for Reds’ Ladies to double their advantage.

Kurishima (right) celebrates scoring her side’s second goal with Hanae Shibata of Urawa Reds Ladies (2nd from right) during the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match between Urawa Reds Ladies and Gokulam Kerala.
Kurishima (right) celebrates scoring her side’s second goal with Hanae Shibata of Urawa Reds Ladies (2nd from right) during the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match between Urawa Reds Ladies and Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Kurishima (right) celebrates scoring her side’s second goal with Hanae Shibata of Urawa Reds Ladies (2nd from right) during the AFC Women’s Club Championship Group A match between Urawa Reds Ladies and Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Reds took a healthy lead into the half-time break as Shimada added to the score in the 38th minute with a powerful shot that gave Nketia no chance.

When the second half began, the Japanese side continued to find the net, with Ito getting her name on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, heading in Fuka Tsunoda’s pinpoint cross.

ALSO READ
Women’s Super League: Arsenal’s Eidevall says women’s football must solve diversity issue

Gokulam managed to hold off its opponent for large chunks of the second period but eventually conceded a fifth in the 82nd minute, Ito showing great awareness to arrive at the back post to slot home past Nketia.

It became 6-0 a minute later, as Kozue Ando’s pace on the left saw her breezing past the Gokulam defenders before squaring the ball for Hanon Nishio to finish from close range.

Nishio (in red) in action for Urawa Reds Ladies second before she score their sixth goal against Gokulam Kerala at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.
Nishio (in red) in action for Urawa Reds Ladies second before she score their sixth goal against Gokulam Kerala at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Nishio (in red) in action for Urawa Reds Ladies second before she score their sixth goal against Gokulam Kerala at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Naoki Kusonoke’s side was hungry for more as substitute Kiko Seike’s solo run in the 88th minute produced a seventh with Ando’s stoppage time goal sealing a comprehensive win for Urawa Red Ladies.

Gokulam will look to bounce back against Hualien from Chinese Taipei in its next game, while the Reds play Bangkok FC, with both games to be played on Thursday at the same venue.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gokulam Kerala FC /

Women's Football /

Urawa Red Diamonds /

AFC Women's Club Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Punjab vs Baroda final: PUN 174/3 (17.3); Anmolpreet nears hundred, Wadhera attack to take Punjab near 200; SMAT updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Urawa Reds hammers Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia’s Smith ‘not feeling great’ ahead of Afghanistan clash
    Shayan Acharya
  4. BAN vs SL LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Sri Lanka 279 all out; Asalanka smashes maiden WC century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Urawa Reds hammers Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Mumbai City vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Info: AFC Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch Neymar’s side play, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Punjab vs Baroda final: PUN 174/3 (17.3); Anmolpreet nears hundred, Wadhera attack to take Punjab near 200; SMAT updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Urawa Reds hammers Gokulam Kerala 8-0 in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Australia’s Smith ‘not feeling great’ ahead of Afghanistan clash
    Shayan Acharya
  4. BAN vs SL LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Sri Lanka 279 all out; Asalanka smashes maiden WC century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment