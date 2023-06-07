Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Published : Jun 07, 2023 15:27 IST , Chennai - 6 MINS READ

“Everyone was hungry to win it for a third successive time”, says Anthony Andrews, the head coach of the Gokulam Kerala women’s team. “The players, the coaching staff and the club. We were all working hand-in-hand.” While Gokulam was the strongest team and the favourite to retain its Indian Women’s League (IWL) crown, this year’s win was the hardest.

The recent competition moved away from the league format to return to a league-cum-knockout setup with more strong teams in the pool of 16. Indian Super League (ISL) clubs Odisha FC and East Bengal were among the newest challengers.

In recent seasons, Gokulam has had the reputation of steamrolling opponents. In the last two years, it had won its 18 straight IWL matches in swaggering fashion, scoring a staggering 100 goals while conceding only eight.

Despite its dominance, club captain Dangmei Grace says this year’s triumph wasn’t a foregone conclusion. “We took things very seriously because it’s difficult to win for the third straight time,” says Grace. “Kickstart, Odisha FC, Sporting Union, and Sethu FC were all on the mark. It’s not about showing up and winning the match. Since the last season, teams’ levels had also gone up, so it was very difficult. So, we had to give our best.”

And it had to do without its star players in Aditi Chauhan (moved to Lords FA), Manisha Kalyan (Apollon), Soumya Guguloth (Dinamo Zagreb) and Dalima Chhiber (Kickstart FC). The club reinforced the squad with the signings of national team regulars Indumathi Kathiresan, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Hemam Shilky Devi.

Gokulam, which also has a men’s team in the second division I-League, has historically attracted the biggest Indian names and is also among the few teams to fill the overseas players’ quota. Nepal forward Sabitra Bhandari, who first joined the club in 2019, has been among the pillars of Gokulam’s success. Bhandari was the top-scorer in the 2019-20 and 2022-23 campaigns with 16 and 29 goals, respectively. Last season, in Bhandari’s absence, Ghana’s Elshaddai Acheampong struck 20 to take the golden boot.

“Last season, we had a lot of good players — Aditi, Manisha, Soumya, Dalima — who were part of the team but weren’t here this season. So it was more challenging for us. The pressure was on us to prove that we are the champions and be able to defend the title,” says Grace.

And for the first time in three seasons, Gokulam was denied a win and blunted in front of goal in the league stage by Misaka United. “We were unable to score a goal, and we were frustrated,” remembers Grace, but Gokulam still finished top of the group stage with 19 points to reach the quarterfinals, where it met newcomer Odisha FC.

Odisha, which put together a strong team in its maiden outing, took a surprise lead in the second minute. New signing Asem Roja Devi scored the equaliser to help Gokulam draw the game before winning on penalties. The Malabarians then put Eastern Sporting Union and Kickstart to the sword in the semifinals and the final to seal the title.

Gokulam’s success is commendable despite the uncertainty surrounding the women’s football calendar each season and the unfavourable playing conditions offered in the IWL. The current version of the tournament is a little over a month-long, with matches scheduled at 8 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. The short duration doesn’t allow the players to recover from possible injuries during the tournament.

The 2022–23 IWL season was played in Ahmedabad, with temperatures soaring over 42°C. And adding insult to injury, Gokulam’s title celebrations were cut short and turned into a prize distribution ceremony for Gujarat SFA’s Club Championship.

A home-and-away league system with eight teams has been proposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the next season, which will help move towards improving the standard of women’s football. “I hope they can apply it in a good way for women’s football. If the league system is good, then the performance of the players will be high, I hope. In foreign countries, the league is around 6-7 months, so there is a lot of gaps for recovery,” says Grace.

President V.C. Praveen feels his club’s investment would make sense with a longer league and better planning in the calendar. “The demands are very high, but the professional attitude is lacking. The [foreign] players demand one year’s salary but spend only 30 or 45 days [IWL duration]. With the home and away format coming up, that should change. We will get more [time] from the players then. AIFF should also do it in a proper manner with a calendar. In the last three years, the Indian players we signed got released from the squad only one week or three days before the start of the tournament,” says Praveen.

The club’s long-term vision is to see more Kerala players break into the national team. Gokulam had seven Kerala-based players in the 2021–22 squad, and that number increased to 12 this season, with several having a role to play. Head coach Andrews and former technical director Priya PV, who coached the team to its first IWL title, played key roles in scouting these talents and bringing them through the Kerala Women’s League and then into the IWL.

“In the under-17 team, we have Kerala girls in our teams. In two or three years, we can see Kerala girls also wearing Indian jerseys. In the I-League, we have 5–6 Kerala players in the starting XI. At the end of the day, we want Kerala’s talents to come back into the mainstream. Our objective is to have football in a big way in Kerala, and in what way has the state benefited [is our objective]. The only way to produce talent is by contributing to the development of Kerala football. With deep pockets, anybody can win,” says Praveen.

Grace, who has previously played for KRYPHSA and Sethu FC, feels Gokulam is the most professional club in the country. “The management is professional here. It’s a professional club with a men’s team as well. It’s not at 100%, but I would say it’s close to 90% [professionalism]. The staff and the environment are far better than the other clubs,” she says.

“The dedication, passion, and hard work the president puts behind the club is commendable,“ says Andrews. That is very important for any club.

Supporting women’s football is a bonus for any team. In terms of facilities, accommodation, food, etc., these small things really help the athletes give their best. The president asks us what we require, and he provides the best from his side.”

After being deprived of the chance to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship last season, Andrews wants the team to make a mark this time. And with the three IWL titles in the bag, Gokulam only wants more. “And for the fourth year, we will try and keep this title with us,” says Andrews.