World of cricket: England tastes Stoke-less success, schedule ODI World Cup 2023 to be announced at WTC final

Published : Jun 07, 2023

All smiles: Josh Tongue of England lifts the series trophy alongside teammates after winning the LV= Insurance Test Match between England and Ireland at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chennai

Ben Stokes became the first skipper in Test history to oversee a victory without batting, bowling, or keeping wicket as England beat Ireland to win the one-off four-day Test at Lord’s by 10 wickets.

England’s run rate of 6.33 in its first innings was the second-highest run rate in a total of 500 or more in Test cricket, behind the 6.5, also set by England, against Pakistan last December during its 657 all-out in Rawalpindi. Ollie Pope’s 207-ball 200 was the fastest recorded double hundred in Test cricket in England, breaking Ian Botham’s record, which came off 220 balls against India in the year 1982 at The Oval.

Meanwhile, Josh Tongue’s England Test debut at Lord’s against Ireland earned £50,000 for his family friend, who placed a bet 14 years ago. Tim Piper had wagered £100 at odds of 500-1 when Tongue was only 11 years old that he would go on to play a Test for England. Piper, 56, was a team-mate of Tongue’s father Phil at Redditch Cricket Club in the 1990s.

The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be unveiled during the World Test Championship final at The Oval, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said. The tournament is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19. The final is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Eleven other Indian cities are shortlisted as venues by BCCI.

Hampshire’s James Vince became the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast history with an unbeaten 88 against Surrey at the Ageas Bowl. The 32-year-old became the second player to score 5,000 runs in the history of the tournament and, eventually surpassed Luke Wright’s tally of 5,026. Vince followed up his 88 with a fifth T20 century in a game against Essex. Vince is now only behind Michael Klinger in Blast hundreds.

James Vince back to his very best 😍



The Hampshire Hawks skipper made 88* from 55 balls #Blast23pic.twitter.com/u30wBxgyrU — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 26, 2023

Shweta Sehrawat, who played a starring role in India’s U-19 Women’s World Cup title triumph in South Africa, was named captain of the India A team that will take part in the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup in Hong Kong from June 12-21. The squad also includes her U-19 team-mates Soumya Tiwari, G. Trisha, Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Mannat Kashyap. Former all-rounder Nooshin Al Khadeer will continue as head coach.

Jimmy Adams’ time as director of West Indies cricket will come to an end when his contract expires at the end of June. Adams took over from Richard Pybus in January 2017. The Jamaican played 54 Tests and 127 one-day internationals, scoring 3,012 and 2,204 runs respectively. Adams previously worked as West Indies under-19s manager, before his stint in county cricket. CWI has set June 14 as the deadline for new applicants.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has signed as consultant with the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for India’s upcoming domestic season. Timir Chanda, the vice president of TCA, said, Klusener will work for a total of 100 days in the season and not restrict himself to the Ranji Trophy squad.