BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023

Published : Jun 02, 2023 10:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) outside its headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023, starting in Hong Kong on June 12.

The Indian team, slotted in Group A, will begin its campaign on June 13, when it faces Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two Groups – Group A and Group B.

Besides India and Hong, Group A also features Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ while Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are slotted in Group B.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Schedule at ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 June 13, 2023: India ‘A’ vs Hong Kong June 15, 2023: India ‘A’ vs Thailand ‘A’ June 17, 2023: India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’