Statsman: King Kohli on top, surpasses Gayle for max IPL centuries

3 The number of batters who held the record for registering the maximum number of centuries during their IPL career. Virat Kohli, the latest entrant, passed Chris Gayle’s long-standing tally of six IPL centuries in the Bengaluru IPL match on 21 May 2023. Gayle held the previous records from two to six 100+ scores since 6 May 2011, i.e., for 12 years and 16 days. Kohli’s eight T20 centuries is the most by an Indian batter in this format going past the tally of six by Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul.
First batter to register maximum number of IPL centuries in a career
100#
Runs
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
IPL#
1
158*
Brendon McCullum
KKR
RCB
Bengaluru
18 Apr 2008
Won
1
2
107
Chris Gayle
RCB
PBKS
Bengaluru
6 May 2011
Won
221
3
128*
Chris Gayle
RCB
DC
Delhi
17 May 2012
Won
314
4
175*
Chris Gayle
RCB
PWI
Bengaluru
23 Apr 2013
Won
354
5
117
Chris Gayle
RCB
PBKS
Bengaluru
6 May 2015
Won
498
6
104*
Chris Gayle
PBKS
SRH
Mohali
19 Apr 2018
Won
653
7
101*
Virat Kohli
RCB
GT
Bengaluru
21 May 2023
Lost
1021
Notes: ** Before Gayle made his second IPL century, 15 other batters jointly held the record with McCullum.
** Before Gayle made his third IPL century on 17 May 2012, two other batters (Adam Gilchrist since 17 May 2011 and David Warner since 10 May 2012) jointly held the record with Gayle.
** Before Kohli made his record seventh IPL century on 21 May 2023, he jointly held the record of six centuries with Gayle since 18 May 2023.
6 The number of occasions a side could manage only three sixes in its total of 190 or more in an IPL innings. In the first innings of the final league match in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023, the home side RCB, against GT, could only produce three sixes in its total of 197/5. This tally equals the record held by RR in Jaipur during its 197/1 in the inaugural IPL season of 2008. The second table below lists the highest totals where the side has hit an x number of sixes in an IPL innings.
Only three sixes by sides after making totals of 190+ in an IPL match
Total
Overs
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
197/1
20
RR
RCB
Jaipur
17 May 2008
Won
197/5
20
RCB
GT
Bengaluru
21 May 2023
Lost
196/7
20
GL
RPS
Pune
29 Apr 2016
Won
191/4
20
RR
PBKS
Jaipur
6 Apr 2012
Won
191/6
20
RR
DC
Jaipur
22 Apr 2019
Lost
Note: All the above instances came while batting first, except for Gujarat Lions’ 196/7 which was while batting second.
Highest totals that had fewest number of sixes in the IPL
Sixes
Total
Overs
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
0
158/2
18.1
SRH
GL
Kanpur
13 May 2017
Won
1
173/3
18.3
CSK
SRH
Delhi
28 Apr 2021
Won
2
188/9
20.0
GT
SRH
Ahmedabad
15 May 2023
Won
3
197/1
20.0
RR
RCB
Jaipur
17 May 2008
Won
3
197/5
20.0
RCB
GT
Bengaluru
21 May 2023
Lost
4 The number of instances when IPL batters could manage just a solitary six while registering a three-figure score. In a matter of just seven days, this occurred on two occasions. First, Shubman Gill during his 101 against SRH in Ahmedabad on 15 May 2023 and then Virat Kohli while making his record seventh IPL century in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023. As seen in the table below, Kohli has done this twice. The highest individual score in the IPL without a six is the unbeaten 77 by Mandeep Singh (7 fours) for PBKS against Pune Warriors in Mohali on 21 Apr 2013.
Three-figure scores by IPL batters with just one six in the innings
Runs
Batter
4s/6s
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
100*
Virat Kohli
11/1
RCB
GL
Rajkot
24 Apr 2016
Lost
101*
Shikhar Dhawan
14/1
DC
CSK
Sharjah
17 Oct 2020
Won
101
Shubman Gill
13/1
GT
SRH
Ahmedabad
15 May 2023
Won
101*
Virat Kohli
13/1
RCB
GT
Bengaluru
21 May 2023
Lost
6 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming four-wicket hauls in two successive IPL games. Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians became the latest entrant to achieve this feat in IPL cricket when he claimed 5/5 against Lucknow in Chennai on 24 May 2023. This is the joint-best (along with Anil Kumble) figures by an Indian bowler. Madhwal had claimed 4/37 in his previous game against Hyderabad in Mumbai on 21 May 2023.
Bowlers claiming four-wicket hauls in successive IPL games
Bowling
Bowler
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
4/24 (4)
Shadab Jakati
CSK
DC
Johannesburg
2 May 2009
Won
4/22 (4)
CSK
DecChr
East London
4 May 2009
Won
4/20 (4)
Munaf Patel
MI
DecChr
Visakhapatnam
9 Apr 2012
Won
4/28 (3.4)
MI
RR
Mumbai WS
11 Apr 2012
Won
4/34 (4)
Andrew Tye
PBKS
RR
Jaipur
8 May 2018
Lost
4/41 (4)
PBKS
KKR
Indore
12 May 2018
Lost
4/38 (4)
Kagiso Rabada
PBKS
LSG
Pune
29 Apr 2022
Lost
4/33 (4)
PBKS
GT
Mumbai DYP
3 May 2022
Won
4/29 (4)
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
SRH
Jaipur
7 May 2023
Lost
4/25 (4)
RR
KKR
Kolkata
11 May 2023
Won
4/37 (4)
Akash Madhwal
MI
SRH
Mumbai WS
21 May 2023
Won
5/5 (3.3)
MI
LSG
Chennai
24 May 2023
Won
Note: Madhwal became the first bowler to claim a total of nine wickets in two successive IPL games.
38 Wriddhiman Saha’s age while making 54 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the second oldest batter to register a score of 50+ in an IPL playoff and the oldest in a final. CSK’s Mike Hussey still remains the oldest at 39, during his knock of 56 in the Qualifier 2 match in 2015 in Ranchi.
Oldest to register a 50+ score during the IPL playoffs
Age
Batter
Runs
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
Round
39y-360d
Mike Hussey
56
CSK
RCB
Ranchi
22 May 2015
Won
Qualifier 2
38y-216d
Wriddhiman Saha
54
GT
CSK
Ahmedabad
29 May 2023
Lost
Final
38y-144d
Brad Hodge
54*
RR
SRH
Delhi
22 May 2013
Won
Eliminator
Note: the previous oldest in an IPL final was Shane Watson (80 runs) at 37y-329d for CSK v MI at Hyderabad in 2019.
21 Sai Sudharsan’s age during his knock of 96 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the youngest to register a score of 70+ in an IPL playoff. The previous youngest was Virat Kohli, then 23 when he made the unbeaten 70 in the Qualifier 1 match in 2011.
Youngest to register a 70+ score during the IPL playoffs
Age
Batter
Runs
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
Round
21y-225d
Sai Sudharsan
96
GT
CSK
Ahmedabad
29 May 2023
Lost
Final
22y-200d
Virat Kohli
70*
RCB
CSK
Mumbai WS
24 May 2011
Lost
Qualifier 1
23y-260d
Shubman Gill
129
GT
MI
Ahmedabad
26 May 2023
Won
Qualifier 2
24y-178d
Suresh Raina
73*
CSK
RCB
Mumbai WS
24 May 2011
Won
Qualifier 1
24y-252d
Ruturaj Gaikwad
70
CSK
DC
Dubai
10 Oct 2021
Won
Qualifier 1
Note: the previous youngest in an IPL final was Manish Pandey (94 runs) at 24y-264d for KKR v PBKS in Bengaluru in 2014.
17 The number of wickets claimed in the PowerPlay by the 2023 Purple Cap winner Mohd Shami (28 wickets). This is now the most claimed by any bowler in the tournament’s history during the PowerPlay. The previous record of 16 wickets was jointly held by MI bowlers Mitchell Johnson in 2013 and Trent Boult in 2020.
Most wickets claimed by a bowler during the PowerPlay in an IPL season
Wkts
Bowler
For
Year
Inns
Overs
Runs
Ave
Eco
S/R
17
Mohd Shami
GT
2023
17
44
330
19.41
7.50
15.53
16
Mitchell Johnson
MI
2013
17
39
236
14.75
6.05
14.62
16
Trent Boult
MI
2020
15
36
242
15.12
6.72
13.50
15
Mohit Sharma
CSK
2013
14
36
229
15.27
6.36
14.40
15
Deepak Chahar
CSK
2019
17
50
367
24.47
7.34
20.00
2 The number of players involved with a successful IPL franchise by being part of a winning side on six occasions. Ambati Rayudu, this season, became the latest after Rohit Sharma to be engaged in six successful IPL finals.
Players being a part of successful IPL sides on most occasions
6
Rohit Sharma
DecChr 2009, MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020
6
Ambati Rayudu
MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, CSK 2018, CSK 2021
5
Kieron Pollard
MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020
5
Jasprit Bumrah
MI 2013+, MI 2015+, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020
5
Hardik Pandya
MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020, GT2022
5
M. S. Dhoni
CSK 2010, CSK 2011, CSK 2018, CSK 2021, CSK 2023
+ indicates played during the season but was not a part of the playing XI in the final.
All records are correct and updated until 30 May 2023
