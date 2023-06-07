Magazine

Statsman: King Kohli on top, surpasses Gayle for max IPL centuries

Virat Kohli passed Chris Gayle’s record of six IPL centuries while his eight T20 centuries is also the most by an Indian batter in this format surpassing Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 18:00 IST , Mumbai - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Record chaser: Kohli also holds the record for scoring a century with just one six one two occasions.
Record chaser: Kohli also holds the record for scoring a century with just one six one two occasions. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Record chaser: Kohli also holds the record for scoring a century with just one six one two occasions. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu



3 The number of batters who held the record for registering the maximum number of centuries during their IPL career. Virat Kohli, the latest entrant, passed Chris Gayle’s long-standing tally of six IPL centuries in the Bengaluru IPL match on 21 May 2023. Gayle held the previous records from two to six 100+ scores since 6 May 2011, i.e., for 12 years and 16 days. Kohli’s eight T20 centuries is the most by an Indian batter in this format going past the tally of six by Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul.

First batter to register maximum number of IPL centuries in a career

100#

Runs

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

IPL#

1

158*

Brendon McCullum

KKR

RCB

Bengaluru

18 Apr 2008

Won

1

2

107

Chris Gayle

RCB

PBKS

Bengaluru

6 May 2011

Won

221

3

128*

Chris Gayle

RCB

DC

Delhi

17 May 2012

Won

314

4

175*

Chris Gayle

RCB

PWI

Bengaluru

23 Apr 2013

Won

354

5

117

Chris Gayle

RCB

PBKS

Bengaluru

6 May 2015

Won

498

6

104*

Chris Gayle

PBKS

SRH

Mohali

19 Apr 2018

Won

653

7

101*

Virat Kohli

RCB

GT

Bengaluru

21 May 2023

Lost

1021

Notes: ** Before Gayle made his second IPL century, 15 other batters jointly held the record with McCullum.

** Before Gayle made his third IPL century on 17 May 2012, two other batters (Adam Gilchrist since 17 May 2011 and David Warner since 10 May 2012) jointly held the record with Gayle.

** Before Kohli made his record seventh IPL century on 21 May 2023, he jointly held the record of six centuries with Gayle since 18 May 2023.


6 The number of occasions a side could manage only three sixes in its total of 190 or more in an IPL innings. In the first innings of the final league match in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023, the home side RCB, against GT, could only produce three sixes in its total of 197/5. This tally equals the record held by RR in Jaipur during its 197/1 in the inaugural IPL season of 2008. The second table below lists the highest totals where the side has hit an x number of sixes in an IPL innings.

Only three sixes by sides after making totals of 190+ in an IPL match

Total

Overs

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

197/1

20

RR

RCB

Jaipur

17 May 2008

Won

197/5

20

RCB

GT

Bengaluru

21 May 2023

Lost

196/7

20

GL

RPS

Pune

29 Apr 2016

Won

191/4

20

RR

PBKS

Jaipur

6 Apr 2012

Won

191/6

20

RR

DC

Jaipur

22 Apr 2019

Lost

Note: All the above instances came while batting first, except for Gujarat Lions’ 196/7 which was while batting second.


Highest totals that had fewest number of sixes in the IPL

Sixes

Total

Overs

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

0

158/2

18.1

SRH

GL

Kanpur

13 May 2017

Won

1

173/3

18.3

CSK

SRH

Delhi

28 Apr 2021

Won

2

188/9

20.0

GT

SRH

Ahmedabad

15 May 2023

Won

3

197/1

20.0

RR

RCB

Jaipur

17 May 2008

Won

3

197/5

20.0

RCB

GT

Bengaluru

21 May 2023

Lost


4 The number of instances when IPL batters could manage just a solitary six while registering a three-figure score. In a matter of just seven days, this occurred on two occasions. First, Shubman Gill during his 101 against SRH in Ahmedabad on 15 May 2023 and then Virat Kohli while making his record seventh IPL century in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023. As seen in the table below, Kohli has done this twice. The highest individual score in the IPL without a six is the unbeaten 77 by Mandeep Singh (7 fours) for PBKS against Pune Warriors in Mohali on 21 Apr 2013.

Three-figure scores by IPL batters with just one six in the innings

Runs

Batter

4s/6s

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

100*

Virat Kohli

11/1

RCB

GL

Rajkot

24 Apr 2016

Lost

101*

Shikhar Dhawan

14/1

DC

CSK

Sharjah

17 Oct 2020

Won

101

Shubman Gill

13/1

GT

SRH

Ahmedabad

15 May 2023

Won

101*

Virat Kohli

13/1

RCB

GT

Bengaluru

21 May 2023

Lost



6 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming four-wicket hauls in two successive IPL games. Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians became the latest entrant to achieve this feat in IPL cricket when he claimed 5/5 against Lucknow in Chennai on 24 May 2023. This is the joint-best (along with Anil Kumble) figures by an Indian bowler. Madhwal had claimed 4/37 in his previous game against Hyderabad in Mumbai on 21 May 2023.

Bowlers claiming four-wicket hauls in successive IPL games

Bowling

Bowler

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

4/24 (4)

Shadab Jakati

CSK

DC

Johannesburg

2 May 2009

Won

4/22 (4)


CSK

DecChr

East London

4 May 2009

Won








4/20 (4)

Munaf Patel

MI

DecChr

Visakhapatnam

9 Apr 2012

Won

4/28 (3.4)


MI

RR

Mumbai WS

11 Apr 2012

Won








4/34 (4)

Andrew Tye

PBKS

RR

Jaipur

8 May 2018

Lost

4/41 (4)


PBKS

KKR

Indore

12 May 2018

Lost








4/38 (4)

Kagiso Rabada

PBKS

LSG

Pune

29 Apr 2022

Lost

4/33 (4)


PBKS

GT

Mumbai DYP

3 May 2022

Won








4/29 (4)

Yuzvendra Chahal

RR

SRH

Jaipur

7 May 2023

Lost

4/25 (4)


RR

KKR

Kolkata

11 May 2023

Won








4/37 (4)

Akash Madhwal

MI

SRH

Mumbai WS

21 May 2023

Won

5/5 (3.3)


MI

LSG

Chennai

24 May 2023

Won

Note: Madhwal became the first bowler to claim a total of nine wickets in two successive IPL games.

38 Wriddhiman Saha’s age while making 54 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the second oldest batter to register a score of 50+ in an IPL playoff and the oldest in a final. CSK’s Mike Hussey still remains the oldest at 39, during his knock of 56 in the Qualifier 2 match in 2015 in Ranchi.

Oldest to register a 50+ score during the IPL playoffs

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

Round

39y-360d

Mike Hussey

56

CSK

RCB

Ranchi

22 May 2015

Won

Qualifier 2

38y-216d

Wriddhiman Saha

54

GT

CSK

Ahmedabad

29 May 2023

Lost

Final

38y-144d

Brad Hodge

54*

RR

SRH

Delhi

22 May 2013

Won

Eliminator

Note: the previous oldest in an IPL final was Shane Watson (80 runs) at 37y-329d for CSK v MI at Hyderabad in 2019.


21 Sai Sudharsan’s age during his knock of 96 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the youngest to register a score of 70+ in an IPL playoff. The previous youngest was Virat Kohli, then 23 when he made the unbeaten 70 in the Qualifier 1 match in 2011.

Youngest to register a 70+ score during the IPL playoffs

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

Round

21y-225d

Sai Sudharsan

96

GT

CSK

Ahmedabad

29 May 2023

Lost

Final

22y-200d

Virat Kohli

70*

RCB

CSK

Mumbai WS

24 May 2011

Lost

Qualifier 1

23y-260d

Shubman Gill

129

GT

MI

Ahmedabad

26 May 2023

Won

Qualifier 2

24y-178d

Suresh Raina

73*

CSK

RCB

Mumbai WS

24 May 2011

Won

Qualifier 1

24y-252d

Ruturaj Gaikwad

70

CSK

DC

Dubai

10 Oct 2021

Won

Qualifier 1

Note: the previous youngest in an IPL final was Manish Pandey (94 runs) at 24y-264d for KKR v PBKS in Bengaluru in 2014.

17 The number of wickets claimed in the PowerPlay by the 2023 Purple Cap winner Mohd Shami (28 wickets). This is now the most claimed by any bowler in the tournament’s history during the PowerPlay. The previous record of 16 wickets was jointly held by MI bowlers Mitchell Johnson in 2013 and Trent Boult in 2020.

Most wickets claimed by a bowler during the PowerPlay in an IPL season

Wkts

Bowler

For

Year

Inns

Overs

Runs

Ave

Eco

S/R

17

Mohd Shami

GT

2023

17

44

330

19.41

7.50

15.53

16

Mitchell Johnson

MI

2013

17

39

236

14.75

6.05

14.62

16

Trent Boult

MI

2020

15

36

242

15.12

6.72

13.50

15

Mohit Sharma

CSK

2013

14

36

229

15.27

6.36

14.40

15

Deepak Chahar

CSK

2019

17

50

367

24.47

7.34

20.00


2 The number of players involved with a successful IPL franchise by being part of a winning side on six occasions. Ambati Rayudu, this season, became the latest after Rohit Sharma to be engaged in six successful IPL finals.

Players being a part of successful IPL sides on most occasions

6

Rohit Sharma

DecChr 2009, MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020


6

Ambati Rayudu

MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, CSK 2018, CSK 2021


5

Kieron Pollard

MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020


5

Jasprit Bumrah

MI 2013+, MI 2015+, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020


5

Hardik Pandya

MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020, GT2022


5

M. S. Dhoni

CSK 2010, CSK 2011, CSK 2018, CSK 2021, CSK 2023


+ indicates played during the season but was not a part of the playing XI in the final.

All records are correct and updated until 30 May 2023

