Statsman: King Kohli on top, surpasses Gayle for max IPL centuries









3 The number of batters who held the record for registering the maximum number of centuries during their IPL career. Virat Kohli, the latest entrant, passed Chris Gayle’s long-standing tally of six IPL centuries in the Bengaluru IPL match on 21 May 2023. Gayle held the previous records from two to six 100+ scores since 6 May 2011, i.e., for 12 years and 16 days. Kohli’s eight T20 centuries is the most by an Indian batter in this format going past the tally of six by Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul.

First batter to register maximum number of IPL centuries in a career

100# Runs Batter For Agst Venue Date Result IPL# 1 158* Brendon McCullum KKR RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008 Won 1 2 107 Chris Gayle RCB PBKS Bengaluru 6 May 2011 Won 221 3 128* Chris Gayle RCB DC Delhi 17 May 2012 Won 314 4 175* Chris Gayle RCB PWI Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013 Won 354 5 117 Chris Gayle RCB PBKS Bengaluru 6 May 2015 Won 498 6 104* Chris Gayle PBKS SRH Mohali 19 Apr 2018 Won 653 7 101* Virat Kohli RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Lost 1021

Notes: ** Before Gayle made his second IPL century, 15 other batters jointly held the record with McCullum.

** Before Gayle made his third IPL century on 17 May 2012, two other batters (Adam Gilchrist since 17 May 2011 and David Warner since 10 May 2012) jointly held the record with Gayle.

** Before Kohli made his record seventh IPL century on 21 May 2023, he jointly held the record of six centuries with Gayle since 18 May 2023.





6 The number of occasions a side could manage only three sixes in its total of 190 or more in an IPL innings. In the first innings of the final league match in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023, the home side RCB, against GT, could only produce three sixes in its total of 197/5. This tally equals the record held by RR in Jaipur during its 197/1 in the inaugural IPL season of 2008. The second table below lists the highest totals where the side has hit an x number of sixes in an IPL innings.

Only three sixes by sides after making totals of 190+ in an IPL match

Total Overs For Agst Venue Date Result 197/1 20 RR RCB Jaipur 17 May 2008 Won 197/5 20 RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Lost 196/7 20 GL RPS Pune 29 Apr 2016 Won 191/4 20 RR PBKS Jaipur 6 Apr 2012 Won 191/6 20 RR DC Jaipur 22 Apr 2019 Lost

Note: All the above instances came while batting first, except for Gujarat Lions’ 196/7 which was while batting second.





Highest totals that had fewest number of sixes in the IPL

Sixes Total Overs For Agst Venue Date Result 0 158/2 18.1 SRH GL Kanpur 13 May 2017 Won 1 173/3 18.3 CSK SRH Delhi 28 Apr 2021 Won 2 188/9 20.0 GT SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 Won 3 197/1 20.0 RR RCB Jaipur 17 May 2008 Won 3 197/5 20.0 RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Lost





4 The number of instances when IPL batters could manage just a solitary six while registering a three-figure score. In a matter of just seven days, this occurred on two occasions. First, Shubman Gill during his 101 against SRH in Ahmedabad on 15 May 2023 and then Virat Kohli while making his record seventh IPL century in Bengaluru on 21 May 2023. As seen in the table below, Kohli has done this twice. The highest individual score in the IPL without a six is the unbeaten 77 by Mandeep Singh (7 fours) for PBKS against Pune Warriors in Mohali on 21 Apr 2013.

Three-figure scores by IPL batters with just one six in the innings

Runs Batter 4s/6s For Agst Venue Date Result 100* Virat Kohli 11/1 RCB GL Rajkot 24 Apr 2016 Lost 101* Shikhar Dhawan 14/1 DC CSK Sharjah 17 Oct 2020 Won 101 Shubman Gill 13/1 GT SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 Won 101* Virat Kohli 13/1 RCB GT Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Lost









6 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming four-wicket hauls in two successive IPL games. Akash Madhwal of Mumbai Indians became the latest entrant to achieve this feat in IPL cricket when he claimed 5/5 against Lucknow in Chennai on 24 May 2023. This is the joint-best (along with Anil Kumble) figures by an Indian bowler. Madhwal had claimed 4/37 in his previous game against Hyderabad in Mumbai on 21 May 2023.

Bowlers claiming four-wicket hauls in successive IPL games

Bowling Bowler For Agst Venue Date Result 4/24 (4) Shadab Jakati CSK DC Johannesburg 2 May 2009 Won 4/22 (4)

CSK DecChr East London 4 May 2009 Won













4/20 (4) Munaf Patel MI DecChr Visakhapatnam 9 Apr 2012 Won 4/28 (3.4)

MI RR Mumbai WS 11 Apr 2012 Won













4/34 (4) Andrew Tye PBKS RR Jaipur 8 May 2018 Lost 4/41 (4)

PBKS KKR Indore 12 May 2018 Lost













4/38 (4) Kagiso Rabada PBKS LSG Pune 29 Apr 2022 Lost 4/33 (4)

PBKS GT Mumbai DYP 3 May 2022 Won













4/29 (4) Yuzvendra Chahal RR SRH Jaipur 7 May 2023 Lost 4/25 (4)

RR KKR Kolkata 11 May 2023 Won













4/37 (4) Akash Madhwal MI SRH Mumbai WS 21 May 2023 Won 5/5 (3.3)

MI LSG Chennai 24 May 2023 Won

Note: Madhwal became the first bowler to claim a total of nine wickets in two successive IPL games.

38 Wriddhiman Saha’s age while making 54 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the second oldest batter to register a score of 50+ in an IPL playoff and the oldest in a final. CSK’s Mike Hussey still remains the oldest at 39, during his knock of 56 in the Qualifier 2 match in 2015 in Ranchi.

Oldest to register a 50+ score during the IPL playoffs

Age Batter Runs For Agst Venue Date Result Round 39y-360d Mike Hussey 56 CSK RCB Ranchi 22 May 2015 Won Qualifier 2 38y-216d Wriddhiman Saha 54 GT CSK Ahmedabad 29 May 2023 Lost Final 38y-144d Brad Hodge 54* RR SRH Delhi 22 May 2013 Won Eliminator

Note: the previous oldest in an IPL final was Shane Watson (80 runs) at 37y-329d for CSK v MI at Hyderabad in 2019.





21 Sai Sudharsan’s age during his knock of 96 against Chennai in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2023. This makes him the youngest to register a score of 70+ in an IPL playoff. The previous youngest was Virat Kohli, then 23 when he made the unbeaten 70 in the Qualifier 1 match in 2011.

Youngest to register a 70+ score during the IPL playoffs

Age Batter Runs For Agst Venue Date Result Round 21y-225d Sai Sudharsan 96 GT CSK Ahmedabad 29 May 2023 Lost Final 22y-200d Virat Kohli 70* RCB CSK Mumbai WS 24 May 2011 Lost Qualifier 1 23y-260d Shubman Gill 129 GT MI Ahmedabad 26 May 2023 Won Qualifier 2 24y-178d Suresh Raina 73* CSK RCB Mumbai WS 24 May 2011 Won Qualifier 1 24y-252d Ruturaj Gaikwad 70 CSK DC Dubai 10 Oct 2021 Won Qualifier 1

Note: the previous youngest in an IPL final was Manish Pandey (94 runs) at 24y-264d for KKR v PBKS in Bengaluru in 2014.

17 The number of wickets claimed in the PowerPlay by the 2023 Purple Cap winner Mohd Shami (28 wickets). This is now the most claimed by any bowler in the tournament’s history during the PowerPlay. The previous record of 16 wickets was jointly held by MI bowlers Mitchell Johnson in 2013 and Trent Boult in 2020.

Most wickets claimed by a bowler during the PowerPlay in an IPL season

Wkts Bowler For Year Inns Overs Runs Ave Eco S/R 17 Mohd Shami GT 2023 17 44 330 19.41 7.50 15.53 16 Mitchell Johnson MI 2013 17 39 236 14.75 6.05 14.62 16 Trent Boult MI 2020 15 36 242 15.12 6.72 13.50 15 Mohit Sharma CSK 2013 14 36 229 15.27 6.36 14.40 15 Deepak Chahar CSK 2019 17 50 367 24.47 7.34 20.00





2 The number of players involved with a successful IPL franchise by being part of a winning side on six occasions. Ambati Rayudu, this season, became the latest after Rohit Sharma to be engaged in six successful IPL finals.

Players being a part of successful IPL sides on most occasions

6 Rohit Sharma DecChr 2009, MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020

6 Ambati Rayudu MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, CSK 2018, CSK 2021

5 Kieron Pollard MI 2013, MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020

5 Jasprit Bumrah MI 2013+, MI 2015+, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020

5 Hardik Pandya MI 2015, MI 2017, MI 2019, MI 2020, GT2022

5 M. S. Dhoni CSK 2010, CSK 2011, CSK 2018, CSK 2021, CSK 2023



+ indicates played during the season but was not a part of the playing XI in the final.

All records are correct and updated until 30 May 2023