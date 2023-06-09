Magazine

Transforming raw talent into pure gold, the CSK way

What distinguishes Chennai Super Kings from their counterparts is their faith in nurturing talent, cherishing the uncut diamonds that adorn their roster.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 17:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta

In the vast expanse of the Indian Premier League (IPL), amidst the vibrant tapestry of teams, one franchise emanates a distinctive aura that transcends the boundaries of just another club team. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), like an enigmatic chapter from a mythological epic, possess an intangible quality that sets them apart. To comprehend their essence, one must delve into the depths of their ethos, their unwavering commitment to tradition, and their undying spirit.

At the core of CSK lies an unwritten code of loyalty, woven with the threads of 131 victories from 225 games and countless battles fought together. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK have not merely been a collection of players; they have embodied the spirit of a family. With Dhoni as their talisman, they have become a band of brothers, united by a shared purpose and an indomitable will to conquer.

What distinguishes CSK from their counterparts is their faith in nurturing talent and cherishing the uncut diamonds that adorn their roster.

While other teams may clamour for star-studded acquisitions, CSK have discovered an alchemical formula that transforms raw talent into pure gold.

This season, too, the CSK management benefited from backing three unknown youngsters — Tushar Deshpande (21 wickets), Matheesha Pathirana (19), and Maheesh Theekshana (11) — to spearhead the bowling unit. Deshpande conceded 56 runs in a high-scoring final but was CSK’s leading wicket-taker of the season, while Pathirana and Theekshana were third and fifth on the list. Deshpande reflects on the atmosphere in the CSK dressing room: “No one berates you for a one-off bad day in the field. The team management understands that a player knows what’s going wrong, and they simply instill confidence in you, making you feel like you belong at this level.”

The resurgence of Ajinkya Rahane as a short-format batter and the timely contributions by battle-hardened soldiers like Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja — including in the final — ensured a remarkable turnaround for a team that had finished ninth last season.

The Super Kings’ success is also deeply intertwined with the passion of their ardent fan base, whose unwavering support echoes through the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and in venues away from home. The Whistle Podu brigade — a vibrant sea of yellow — injects an electrifying energy into every contest, transforming stadiums into a cauldron of unbridled fervour. This symbiotic bond between the team and their fans distils into the very soul of this remarkable team, creating an unassailable force that fuels their spirit.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
