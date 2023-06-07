Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023

Former France captain Amandine Henry was included in coach Herve Renard’s provisional 26-player squad for the Women’s World Cup, returning to the international set-up after a two-year absence.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 10:22 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Amandine Henry. (File Photo)
France’s Amandine Henry. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Amandine Henry. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former France captain Amandine Henry was included in coach Herve Renard’s provisional 26-player squad for the Women’s World Cup, returning to the international set-up after a two-year absence.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who won the last of her 93 caps in November 2020, has been out of the picture since falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre.

Henry, who captained France at the 2019 World Cup, and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer were left out of the squad by Diacre for last year’s European Championship in England.

France sacked Diacre in March after a number of players, including captain Wendie Renard, said they would no longer represent the national side as long as Diacre was in charge.

ALSO READ
Australia coach Arnold backs ‘obsessed’ Postecoglou for Spurs

She was replaced by Herve Renard later that month.

“Recalling Amandine Henry was one of my first intentions, but a knee injury prevented her from taking part in the first training camp with us in April,” the coach told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve made a point of keeping a close eye on her so that she’s fit and ready for the start of the training camp.”

Defender Renard and her Lyon team mate Le Sommer have been included in the World Cup squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players for the July 20 to August 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Paris St Germain striker Kadidiatou Diani is also included despite a shoulder problem but forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino miss out due to injuries.

France begins its World Cup campaign against Jamaica on July 23.

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Amandine Henry /

Herve Renard /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  3. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  4. PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
    AFP
  5. Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. Brazil still targeting Ancelotti as next coach - CBF president
    Reuters
  3. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  4. Fiorentina vs West Ham, UEFA Conference League LIVE streaming info:
    Team Sportstar
  5. West Ham’s Conference League final ‘biggest moment’ of Moyes’s career
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former France captain Henry recalled for Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads 
    Team Sportstar
  3. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  4. PGA Tour, LIV Golf merge to end golf’s ‘civil war’
    AFP
  5. Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment