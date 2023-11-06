Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final

Megan Rapinoe will have a chance to add to her trophy collection before calling time on her iconic football career.

Rapinoe’s OL Reign reached the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) final on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave.

Veronica Latsko’s 47th-minute goal was enough for the Reign in their semifinal clash and means Rapinoe will be back for one more match when her Seattle-based club faces Gotham FC for the title in the same Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego next Saturday.

Rapinoe, celebrated for off-field activism as well as her success on the pitch, announced earlier this year it would be her final season.

She ended her epic US national team career with 63 goals in 203 caps over more than 17 years in September in a farewell match at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Next week, she’ll be gunning for a trophy she has never won when the Reign take on Gotham FC - which ousted reigning champion Portland with a 1-0 victory after extra time earlier on Sunday.

The championship match will also be the final career game for Gotham’s Ali Krieger, a two-time World Cup winner with the USA.