MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final

Rapinoe, celebrated for off-field activism as well as her success on the pitch, announced earlier this year it would be her final season.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 13:21 IST , San Diego - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal match against the San Diego Wave.
Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal match against the San Diego Wave. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal match against the San Diego Wave. | Photo Credit: AFP

Megan Rapinoe will have a chance to add to her trophy collection before calling time on her iconic football career.

Rapinoe’s OL Reign reached the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) final on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave.

Veronica Latsko’s 47th-minute goal was enough for the Reign in their semifinal clash and means Rapinoe will be back for one more match when her Seattle-based club faces Gotham FC for the title in the same Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego next Saturday.

Rapinoe, celebrated for off-field activism as well as her success on the pitch, announced earlier this year it would be her final season.

She ended her epic US national team career with 63 goals in 203 caps over more than 17 years in September in a farewell match at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Next week, she’ll be gunning for a trophy she has never won when the Reign take on Gotham FC - which ousted reigning champion Portland with a 1-0 victory after extra time earlier on Sunday.

The championship match will also be the final career game for Gotham’s Ali Krieger, a two-time World Cup winner with the USA.

Related Topics

Megan Rapinoe /

NWSL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm IST; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohali decks up to host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 final sans cheering crowd
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final
    AFP
  4. Inconsistent Barcelona targets early Champions League progress
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand follows the 2019 script - Make a strong start only to find itself in do-or-die position
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final
    AFP
  2. Women’s Super League: Arsenal edges Man City; Bristol bags first win
    Reuters
  3. Serie A roundup: Lukaku loses perfect penalty record but scores late to help Roma beat Lecce 2-1
    AP
  4. Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Serie A roundup: Martinez scores as Inter wins 2-1 at Atalanta; AC Milan loses to Udinese
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Preview, predicted XI; BAN v SL toss at 1:30pm IST; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohali decks up to host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 final sans cheering crowd
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rapinoe gets another shot at title before retirement as OL Reign reaches NWSL final
    AFP
  4. Inconsistent Barcelona targets early Champions League progress
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand follows the 2019 script - Make a strong start only to find itself in do-or-die position
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment