MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was won by Spain. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 15:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to football’s governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to football’s governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to football’s governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to football’s governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American country’s Minister of Sports Andre Fufuca said on Saturday.

Fufuca presented the documents to FIFA President Gianni Infantino while he was in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final, which was won by Brazilian club Fluminense for the first time.

“I delivered it to FIFA and Brazilian Football Confederation on behalf of President Lula,” Fufuca said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

READ | Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

“The Government Declaration formalising Brazil’s intention to host the 2027 Women’s Football World Cup and the government guarantees required for countries bidding to host the World Cup.”

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands submitted a joint expression of interest in April to host the tournament, while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico. Brazil and South Africa were the other two countries to submit a bid.

The FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts via public voting on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was won by Spain. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Kohli completes 6000 runs in ODIs at home during World Cup 2023 match vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Iyer attack continues; IND 219/2 (35) vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. Serie A roundup: Martinez scores as Inter wins 2-1 at Atalanta; AC Milan loses to Udinese
    AP
  3. Fluminense beats Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title
    Reuters
  4. Raspadori scores again to help Napoli win 2-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
    AP
  5. Serie A: Mourinho upset with Roma’s tight schedule ahead of Lecce and Europa League clashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Kohli completes 6000 runs in ODIs at home during World Cup 2023 match vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Iyer attack continues; IND 219/2 (35) vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment