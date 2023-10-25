MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The European countries are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May 2024.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 18:14 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image - The United States players hold the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy after winning it in 2019.
Representative Image - The United States players hold the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy after winning it in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image - The United States players hold the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy after winning it in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The football federations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday confirmed their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

They are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May 2024.

READ MORE: Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott, hours before new coach picks first squad

The three European federations said in a statement that the objectives set for the organisation of this World Cup “align with the duty that the hosts have to support FIFA in its responsibilities to develop football on a global scale.”

Germany has already staged the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the 2023 tournament won by Spain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Belgium /

Germany /

Netherlands /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Australia /

New Zealand /

Spain /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  2. Glenn Maxwell scores fastest ODI World Cup hundred
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s 40-ball century powers AUS to 399/8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Maxwell hits fastest century in 40 balls during Australia vs Netherlands match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men’s skeet team shoots gold in Asian Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  2. Europa League: Dutch giant Ajax in a mess heading to Brighton 
    AP
  3. Australia coach Gustavsson to take care with Kerr for Olympic qualifiers
    Reuters
  4. AFC Champions League: Ronaldo brace helps Al Nassr win seven-goal thriller against Al Duhail
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara split points after 2-2 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AFP
  2. Glenn Maxwell scores fastest ODI World Cup hundred
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s 40-ball century powers AUS to 399/8
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Maxwell hits fastest century in 40 balls during Australia vs Netherlands match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men’s skeet team shoots gold in Asian Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment