Belgium, Netherlands and Germany confirm joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The football federations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday confirmed their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
They are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May 2024.
The three European federations said in a statement that the objectives set for the organisation of this World Cup “align with the duty that the hosts have to support FIFA in its responsibilities to develop football on a global scale.”
Germany has already staged the Women’s World Cup in 2011.
Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the 2023 tournament won by Spain.
