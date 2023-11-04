MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pan Am Games: Mexico women take football gold with 1-0 win over Chile

Mexico’s first gold medal in football at the Pan American Games for the women’s team follows the Central American and Pacific Games championship after defeating Venezuela in July.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 11:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Players of Mexico pose in the podium after winning gold medal after the Women’s Football Gold Medal Match against Chile at Elias Figueroa Stadium.
Players of Mexico pose in the podium after winning gold medal after the Women’s Football Gold Medal Match against Chile at Elias Figueroa Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of Mexico pose in the podium after winning gold medal after the Women’s Football Gold Medal Match against Chile at Elias Figueroa Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mexico claimed gold in the women’s football final at the Pan Am Games on Friday after beating host Chile 1-0.

With their two specialist goalkeepers, Christiane Endler and Antonia Canales, leaving the team to return to their clubs, Chile had to rely on striker Maria Jose Urrutia in net.

However, the 29-year-old forward was unable to prevent a first-half goal from Rebeca Bernal, who fired an unstoppable free-kick into the top right corner in the 30th minute.

Despite good possession and constant pressure, the Chileans failed to find an equaliser. In the second half, the Mexicans pressed harder, with Maria Sanchez’s goal disallowed for offside at the 51th.

ALSO READ
Newcastle investigating Tonali’s betting breaches, says director Ashworth

The play led to a heavy collision between Chilean defender Fernanda Ramirez and Urrutia that left the substitute goalkeeper injured on the pitch for a couple of minutes.

Urrutia, though, did not back down and, with the Chileans defending brilliantly, she denied the Mexicans the chance to extend their lead, with a save in the 91st minute in added time.

Mexico’s first gold medal in football at the Pan American Games for the women’s team follows the Central American and Pacific Games championship after defeating Venezuela in July.

Chile continues its quest for gold at the Pan Am Games in football with the men’s team facing Brazil in the final on Saturday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Pan American Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 97/1 (15); Ravindra, Williamson rebuild after Conway departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle investigating Tonali’s betting breaches, says director Ashworth
    Reuters
  3. Pan Am Games: Mexico women take football gold with 1-0 win over Chile
    Reuters
  4. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Kaul strikes twice after Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mainz terminates El Ghazi’s contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pan Am Games: Mexico women take football gold with 1-0 win over Chile
    Reuters
  2. Mainz terminates El Ghazi’s contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  3. Newcastle investigating Tonali’s betting breaches, says director Ashworth
    Reuters
  4. Suarez set to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami: reports
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: PSG moves top with 3-0 win over Montpellier
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 97/1 (15); Ravindra, Williamson rebuild after Conway departs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle investigating Tonali’s betting breaches, says director Ashworth
    Reuters
  3. Pan Am Games: Mexico women take football gold with 1-0 win over Chile
    Reuters
  4. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Kaul strikes twice after Punjab opts to bowl vs Delhi, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mainz terminates El Ghazi’s contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment