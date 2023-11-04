MagazineBuy Print

Suarez set to reunite with Messi at Inter Miami: reports

Inter Miami added Lionel Messi earlier this year, and his arrival prompted former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to join him.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 10:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez (right) and Lionel Messi (left) during their stint at FC Barcelona in 2016.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez (right) and Lionel Messi (left) during their stint at FC Barcelona in 2016. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Luis Suarez (right) and Lionel Messi (left) during their stint at FC Barcelona in 2016. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Miami is continuing with its Barcelona reunion plan, as forward Luis Suarez is set to join the Major League Soccer club ahead of next season, according to an ESPN report on Friday.

Miami added Lionel Messi earlier this year, and his arrival prompted former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to join him.

All four started in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Juventus in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final in Berlin, and Suarez scored a goal in the game.

READ | Barcelona loses appeal over FFP rule breaches

Suarez, 36, is currently playing for Gremio in the Brazilian top division. The Uruguayan international gained worldwide fame for his time in Europe with Ajax (2007-11), Liverpool (2011-14), Barcelona (2014-20) and Atletico Madrid (2020-22).

He returned to his boyhood club, Nacional of Montevideo, in 2022 before moving to Gremio this year. Per ESPN, Suarez will leave Gremio for Miami when the Brazilian season ends in December.

Suarez scored 147 goals in 191 games for Barcelona after producing 81 goals in 110 games for Ajax and 69 goals in 110 games for Liverpool.

He also is Uruguay’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 68 in 137 appearances, having played for his country at four World Cups.

In addition to his prolific production in front of net, Suarez is infamous for unsportsmanlike antics, including three times when he bit opponents on the pitch.

Inter Miami, powered by Messi, won the Leagues Cup this summer and got to the final of the U.S. Open Cup. However, the team failed to make the MLS playoffs.

