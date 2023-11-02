MagazineBuy Print

Messi loses MLS Newcomer of the Year Award to Atlanta’s Giakoumakis

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was named the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year on Thursday over Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi who was also nominated for the award.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 21:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Messi loses to Atlanta’s Giakoumakis for MLS Newcomer of the Year Award
FILE PHOTO: Messi loses to Atlanta's Giakoumakis for MLS Newcomer of the Year Award | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Messi loses to Atlanta’s Giakoumakis for MLS Newcomer of the Year Award | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was named the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year.

The Greek international has scored 17 goals and three assists in 27 matches in 21 starts in this MLS season.

Lionel Messi was also among the six players nominated for the award but the Ballon D’ Or winner has lost to Giakoumakis for the award.

More to follow.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

