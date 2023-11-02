Messi loses MLS Newcomer of the Year Award to Atlanta’s Giakoumakis

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was named the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year.

The Greek international has scored 17 goals and three assists in 27 matches in 21 starts in this MLS season.

Lionel Messi was also among the six players nominated for the award but the Ballon D’ Or winner has lost to Giakoumakis for the award.

More to follow.