Barcelona loses appeal over FFP rule breaches

UEFA has dismissed an appeal by Barcelona against a 500,000 euros ($536,000) fine for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European football’s governing body said on Friday.
“FC Barcelona was fined €500,000 for wrongly reporting, in the financial year 2022, profits on disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) which are not a relevant income under the regulations,” UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body said.
Several high-profile European clubs, including Paris St Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan, who agreed settlements with UEFA in September last year, have fulfilled targets set for the financial year 2022
