Rashford birthday party ‘unacceptable’ after derby defeat says Ten Hag

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s birthday party celebrations hours after the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend were “unacceptable” manager Erik ten Hag has said.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 09:49 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks dejected. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s Rashford, who turned 26 on Tuesday, held a pre-planned party at an exclusive Manchester nightspot on Sunday, something that did not go down well with the United boss.

“It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologised and that is it,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

“So he makes a mistake but it doesn’t say he (is not) fitting in. He makes one mistake but also off the pitch what he is doing. I am sure he is doing everything right to help the team and to perform and let us win,” he added.

The Dutchman said Rashford is available for Saturday’s game at Fulham after the issue was dealt with internally.

United is languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham is 14th on 12 points. 

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester City

