La Liga: Surprise end to Atletico’s six-game winning streak with 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid wasted its chance to go joint top of La Liga on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 08:30 IST , LAS PALMAS, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AP
Las Palmas players celebrate after Kirian Rodriguez scores the first goal.
Las Palmas players celebrate after Kirian Rodriguez scores the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Las Palmas players celebrate after Kirian Rodriguez scores the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid wasted its chance to go joint top of La Liga on Friday after a surprise 2-1 defeat at Las Palmas.

The capital side started the day in third place — three points behind Real Madrid and Girona but with a game in hand.

Having won its previous six league games, Atletico was a hot favourite to make it seven straight but second-half goals from Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramirez gave the home side a healthy lead.

ALSO READ
Ligue 1: PSG moves top with 3-0 win over Montpellier

Alvaro Morata pulled a goal back for the visitors with seven minutes remaining but it was not enough to salvage a point.

For Las Palmas the victory was its first win against Atlético this century. It had previously lost all of its last eight encounters between the sides.

The defeat was just the second all season for Diego Simeone’s side and it remains in third place.

“Our run is over, which is a shame,” Atlético keeper Jan Oblak said. “But now we need to lift our heads.”

Las Palmas moved up to ninth. It has now won four of its last five league games.

