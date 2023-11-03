MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Super League: Arsenal’s Eidevall says women’s football must solve diversity issue

The Women’s Super League (WSL) side was heavily criticised last month after its squad photograph for the 2023/24 season contained no players from diverse backgrounds.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 22:30 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall vs Bristol Fc in the Women’s Super League
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall vs Bristol Fc in the Women’s Super League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall vs Bristol Fc in the Women’s Super League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Coach Jonas Eidevall admits Arsenal has a “problem” with the lack of diversity in its first-team squad but believes it is a broader issue across women’s football in England.

The Women’s Super League (WSL) side was heavily criticised last month after their squad photograph for the 2023/24 season contained no players from diverse backgrounds.

Arsenal published a statement admitting it was a “key priority” to improve diversity.

Eidevall was asked about the widespread condemnation of the picture ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

“I haven’t seen much reaction online but I think where we come from, north London, we are very proud of our community,” he said on Friday.

“It is a diverse community. The history of the club, both the men’s first team and the women’s first team, has a very proud history of players coming from diverse backgrounds as well and made the club very proud of that.

ALSO READ | Barcelona loses appeal over FFP rule breaches

“So, us not having the diversity in the women’s first team today, of course that’s a problem.”

It has been estimated that black, Asian and minority ethnic players make up a maximum of 15 percent of those signed to WSL clubs.

Eidevall called on the whole league, as well as the Football Association, to improve those figures.

“I think women’s football has a diversity problem in that, in getting especially people of colour involved more in football, not only at the top level, but also at the grassroots level and I think we have to work with it but also the FA and other clubs,” he added.

