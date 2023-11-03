MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City’s toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Guardiola

Manchester City is third in the table with 24 points, two behind leader Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal is second and Liverpool is a point behind City in fourth place.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 21:34 IST , Gdansk, Poland - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The City boss is targeting a fourth successive league title this season but faces stiffer competition and his team have lost two of their first 10 matches.
The City boss is targeting a fourth successive league title this season but faces stiffer competition and his team have lost two of their first 10 matches. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The City boss is targeting a fourth successive league title this season but faces stiffer competition and his team have lost two of their first 10 matches. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it has never been harder to become Premier League champion since he joined the club over seven years ago.

The City boss is targeting a fourth successive league title this season but faces stiffer competition and his team have lost two of their first 10 matches.

City is third in the table with 24 points, two behind leader Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal is second and Liverpool is a point behind City in fourth place.

“Every season is tougher compared with when I arrived. Better managers, better teams,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday ahead of their home clash with Bournemouth, “There are still 28 games to play and a lot of things are going to happen.”

Guardiola has every respect for Bournemouth who won their first league game last weekend after four straight defeats, a 2-1 home victory over Burnley.

ALSO READ: Tottenham vs Chelsea: Pochettino says return a bitter-sweet feeling, but Spurs manager job impossible

“Andoni (Iraola) is an incredible manager, playing offensive, attractive,” Guardiola said.

“They have good spirit and they do not sit back. The result (against Burnley) gives them confidence.”

City striker Erling Haaland, 23, was one of the favourites to win his first Ballon d’Or on Monday after scoring 52 goals in 53 matches last season as City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The Norwegian, however, finished second behind Lionel Messi.

“I saw him so happy to be a contender close to Messi and (Kylian) Mbappe and the rest of the players. It was a big night for Man City,” Guardiola said.

“Haaland has all his career ahead of him. He has to continue winning and a chance to say ‘maybe next season I can be there’. He was pleased to be in there.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs Chelsea: Pochettino says return a bitter-sweet feeling, but Spurs manager job impossible
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur backs Rauf, hopes it’s not too late for a peaking Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur says, ‘it’s like Groundhog Day’ for hotel-bound Pakistan team in India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Barcelona loses appeal over FFP rule breaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester City’s toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Man United players want to put things right for fans, says under-pressure Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham vs Chelsea: Pochettino says return a bitter-sweet feeling, but Spurs manager job impossible
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United’s Casemiro out for several weeks
    Team Sportstar
  5. Newcastle buoyed by win at Man United ahead of Arsenal test - Howe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs Chelsea: Pochettino says return a bitter-sweet feeling, but Spurs manager job impossible
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur backs Rauf, hopes it’s not too late for a peaking Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur says, ‘it’s like Groundhog Day’ for hotel-bound Pakistan team in India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Barcelona loses appeal over FFP rule breaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment