Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea FC Women at end of WSL season

Hayes joined the reigning double winner in 2012 and during her tenure with the club won six FA WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women’s League Cups and the FA Women’s Community Shield.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 20:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken celebrates with manager Emma Hayes.
Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken celebrates with manager Emma Hayes. | Photo Credit: \Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken celebrates with manager Emma Hayes. | Photo Credit: \Reuters

Chelsea women’s club manager Emma Hayes is set to part ways at the end of the ongoing Women’s Super League season, the London club confirmed on Saturday.

“Chelsea FC can today confirm that highly decorated Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes OBE will depart the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football,” the club said in a statement.

READ MORE | Women’s Super League: Arsenal’s Eidevall says women’s football must solve diversity issue

Emma joined the reigning double winner in 2012 and during her tenure with the club won six FA WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women’s League Cups, one FA Women’s Spring Series trophy and one FA Women’s Community Shield.

The 47-year-old has been named FA WSL Manager of the Season on six occasions and LMA WSL Manager of the Season five times. She was inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months,” said the club’s chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

