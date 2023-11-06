MagazineBuy Print

Colombia’s ELN says release of Luis Diaz’s father delayed by military activity

Diaz’s mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Diaz were taken by armed men as they were driving in La Guajira province on October 28. Marulanda was freed within hours.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 19:56 IST , BOGOTA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored against Luton town and asked for the release of his father immediately after the goal, through a shirt which read “freedom for fahther.”
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored against Luton town and asked for the release of his father immediately after the goal, through a shirt which read “freedom for fahther.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored against Luton town and asked for the release of his father immediately after the goal, through a shirt which read “freedom for fahther.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The release of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz’s father by Colombian rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) will be delayed while military operations continue in the region, the group said.

Diaz’s mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Diaz were taken by armed men as they were driving in La Guajira province on October 28. Marulanda was freed within hours.

The reason why they were snatched is not immediately clear, but security sources say the ELN, Colombia’s most radical leftist guerrilla group, has long funded its operations with kidnapping, as well as extortion and drug trafficking.

Although the ELN has said the footballer’s father would be freed “as soon as possible”, the presence of Colombia’s security forces in the region have hampered his release, the group said in a statement late on Sunday.

RELATED: Luis Diaz appeals for the release of his kidnapped father after scoring for Liverpool

“The area is still militarised, there are flyovers, deployment of troops, megaphone broadcasts, offers of rewards and an intense combing operation,” the statement said, adding that these conditions have not permitted the release of Luis Manuel Diaz.

“If operations continue in the area, the release will be delayed and risks will increase,” the statement said.

Colombia’s government reported the ELN was responsible for the kidnapping last week.

The rebel group and the government are currently engaged in a ceasefire amid peace talks looking to end the ELN’s role in Colombia’s six-decade internal armed conflict, which has left at least 450,000 dead.

Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco said last Thursday that the situation was “very serious” and that it violated the ceasefire agreement.

