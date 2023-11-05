MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea’s Pochettino shares ‘very good’ relationship with Spurs chair Levy

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he remains on good terms with former boss and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, despite being sacked by the north London side three years ago.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 14:10 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he remains on good terms with former boss and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, despite being sacked by the north London side three years ago.

The Argentine was in charge of Spurs from 2014 to 2019, transforming them into perennial top-four Premier League contenders while guiding them to the Champions League for the first time, where they finished runners-up. He was fired six months later.

Spurs’ rivals Chelsea hired Pochettino in May after finishing 12th in the top-flight last season.

Asked about the state of his relationship with Levy, Pochettino said: “Very good, yes. We are very respectful, and he sent a text when I signed here (Chelsea), wishing the best to me and everyone.

“We need to be natural. Nearly six years working together, how many things happened in six years? Good and not so good.

“We are responsible for our relationship. We cannot now forget our relationship in a period which was very important in our careers and for the club.”

Pochettino said Levy, who has been under fire in the past, with some Spurs fans blaming the 61-year-old for the club not winning any silverware since 2008, is doing an “amazing” job at Spurs.

“You see Tottenham 20 years ago and now, how it changed, how it moved on and I think you need to recognise his job,” he added.

Pochettino, once a fan favourite at north London, said he would “accept” whatever reception Spurs supporters give him when Chelsea visit them on Monday.

Chelsea sits 12th in the standings after 10 matches, 14 points behind second-placed Spurs.

“I didn’t decide to leave (Spurs). We parted ways because I was sacked,” Pochettino added.

“But it’s not a criticism to the club. That is a difference, we didn’t decide to leave. Maybe (we could be) still there.”

