Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured the only quota for India in weightlifting for Paris 2024.

She confirmed her place after finishing third in Group B at the IWF World Cup 2024 in Phuket.

According to the rules, it was mandatory for weightlifters to attend the World Weightlifting Championships 2023 and this year’s IWF World Cup to be eligible for participation in the Summer Games.

Chanu attended the weigh-in but avoided lifting at the 2023 Worlds to stay fit for the Asian Games.

A lifter also had to participate in at least three of the following events — 2022 World Championships, 2023 Continental Championships, 2023 Grand Prix 1, 2023 Grand Prix II and 2024 Continental Championships.

Chanu competed at the 2022 Worlds and 2023 Asian Championships, before marking her attendance at the 2023 Grand Prix II.