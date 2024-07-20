Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team

India will be represented by seven badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At Paris, the Indian shuttlers will be aiming to continue their medal hunt following the silver and two bronze that the country won spread over the last three editions.

P. V. Sindhu will participate in her third straight Olympics in Paris. She won a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, is 12th amongst the top 16 shuttlers who have automatically qualified for Paris in women’s singles.

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have made the cut, taking the ninth and 13th spots, respectively.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are third amongst the top eight men’s doubles pairs who have automatically qualified. India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have also qualified in the women’s doubles event.

The badminton team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Men’s Singles:

HS Prannoy

Lakshya Sen

Men’s Doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women

Women’s Singles:

PV Sindhu

Women’s Doubles:

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa