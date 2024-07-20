MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team

At Paris, the Indian shuttlers will be aiming to continue their medal hunt following the silver and two bronze that the country won spread over the last three editions.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 18:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will be represented by seven badminton players at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At Paris, the Indian shuttlers will be aiming to continue their medal hunt following the silver and two bronze that the country won spread over the last three editions.

P. V. Sindhu will participate in her third straight Olympics in Paris. She won a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021, is 12th amongst the top 16 shuttlers who have automatically qualified for Paris in women’s singles.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have made the cut, taking the ninth and 13th spots, respectively.

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are third amongst the top eight men’s doubles pairs who have automatically qualified. India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have also qualified in the women’s doubles event.

The badminton team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Men’s Singles:

HS Prannoy

Lakshya Sen

Men’s Doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women

Women’s Singles:

PV Sindhu

Women’s Doubles:

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa

Related Topics

P V Sindhu /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

H. S. Prannoy /

Lakshya Sen /

Badminton /

Tanisha Crasto /

Ashwini Ponnappa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat vs Sri Lanka; Ishma Tanjim makes her debut for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez succeeds Igor Stimac as head coach of Indian football men’s team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Crawley falls early to a run out; West Indies takes 41-run lead over England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Marta pursues gold while preparing to pass the torch to Brazil’s youngsters
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooters out to avenge Tokyo humiliation
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of boxing events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat vs Sri Lanka; Ishma Tanjim makes her debut for BAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez succeeds Igor Stimac as head coach of Indian football men’s team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Crawley falls early to a run out; West Indies takes 41-run lead over England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment