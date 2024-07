Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of boxing events with date, IST timings and venues

The boxing events at Paris Olympics 2024 will be held from July 27 to August 11 at Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte and the iconic Rolland Garros Stadium.

Athletes will compete across 13 different boxing weight categories (seven for men and six for women). India will be represented by six boxers - two men and four women - at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here is the complete schedule of Boxing at Paris Olympics 2024:

JULY 27

Time (in IST) Event 19:00 Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32 19:48 Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32 20:36 Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 32 21:08 Men's 80kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 23:30 Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32

JULY 28

Time (in IST) Event 00:18 Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32 01:06 Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 32 01:38 Men's 80kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 14:30 Men's 51kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 14:46 Men's 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 15:02 Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 32 15:34 Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 16:06 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 16:38 Women's 66kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 19:00 Men's 57kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 19:16 Men's 71kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 19:32 Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:20 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 20:52 Women's 66kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 23:30 Men's 71kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 23:46 Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16

JULY 29

Time (in IST) Event 00:34 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32 01:06 Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 32 14:30 Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:18 Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 16:06 Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 19:00 Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16 19:32 Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:20 Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 23:30 Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 16

JULY 30

Time (in IST) Event 00:18 Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 16 00:50 Men's +92kg - Prelims - Round of 16 14:30 Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:18 Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:50 Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 16:38 Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 19:00 Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16 19:48 Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:20 Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 21:08 Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 23:30 Men's 51kg - Prelims - Round of 16

JULY 31

Time (in IST) Event 00:02 Men's 80kg - Prelims - Round of 16 01:06 Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 16 01:38 Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 32 14:30 Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:02 Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:34 Women's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 16:38 Women's 60kg - Quarterfinal 19:00 Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 19:48 Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:36 Women's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 21:08 Women's 60kg - Quarterfinals 23:30 Men's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16

AUGUST 1

Time (in IST) Event 00:18 Men's 71kg - Prelims - Round of 16 01:06 Women's 75kg - Prelims - Round of 16 01:38 Women's 60kg - Quarterfinal 14:30 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16 15:18 Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 16:06 Women's 54kg - Quarterfinal 16:22 Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinal 16:38 Men's 92kg - Quarterfinal 19:00 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16 19:48 Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:36 Women's 54kg - Quarterfinal 21:08 Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinal 21:24 Men's 92kg - Quarterfinal 23:30 Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 16

AUGUST 2

Time (in IST) Event 00:02 Women's 66kg - Prelims - Round of 16 00:34 Women's 54kg - Quarterfinal 00:50 Men's 63.5kg - Quarterfinals 01:22 Men's 92kg - Quarterfinals 19:00 Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16 20:04 Men's 51kg - Quarterfinals 20:36 Men's 80kg - Quarterfinals 21:08 Men's +92kg - Quarterfinals 23:30 Women's 57kg - Prelims - Round of 16

AUGUST 3

Time (in IST) Event 00:34 Men's 51kg - Quarterfinals 01:06 Men's 80kg - Quarterfinals 01:38 Men's +92kg - Quarterfinals 19:00 Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals 19:32 Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals 20:04 Women's 50kg - Quarterfinals 20:36 Women's 66kg - Quarterfinals 21:08 Women's 60kg - Semifinal 23:30 Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals

AUGUST 4

Time (in IST) Event 00:02 Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals 00:34 Women's 50kg - Quarterfinals 01:06 Women's 66kg - Quarterfinals 01:38 Women's 60kg - Semifinal 14:30 Women's 57kg - Quarterfinals 15:02 Women's 75kg - Quarterfinals 15:34 Women's 54kg - Semifinal 15:50 Men's 51kg - Semifinal 16:06 Men's 63.5kg - Semifinal 16:22 Men's 80kg - Semifinal 16:38 Men's 92kg - Semifinal 19:00 Women's 57kg - Quarterfinals 19:32 Women's 75kg - Quarterfinals 20:04 Women's 54kg - Semifinal 20:20 Men's 51kg - Semifinal 20:36 Men's 63.5kg - Semifinal 20:52 Men's 80kg - Semifinal 21:08 Men's 92kg - Semifinal

AUGUST 7

Time (in IST) Event 01:00 Men's 71kg - Semifinals 01:32 Women's 50kg - Semifinals 02:04 Women's 66kg - Semifinals 02:36 Women's 60kg - Final

AUGUST 8

Time (in IST) Event 01:00 Women's 57kg - Semifinals 01:32 Men's +92kg - Semifinals 02:04 Men's 63.5kg - Final 02:21 Men's 80kg - Final

AUGUST 9

Time (in IST) Event 01:00 Men's 57kg - Semifinals 01:32 Women's 75kg - Semifinals 02:04 Men's 51kg - Final 02:21 Women's 54kg - Final

AUGUST 10

Time (in IST) Event 01:00 Men's 71kg - Final 01:17 Women's 50kg - Final 01:46 Men's 92kg - Final 02:21 Women's 66kg - Final

AUGUST 11