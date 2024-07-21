Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian sailing team

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, respectively, in the waters of Marseille.

Vishnu Saravanan became the first Indian sailor to book a quota place as he earned a net score of 125 and finished 26th among 152 participants from 53 nations in the 2024 ILCA7 men’s World championships in Adelaide. He was fifth among the sailors whose countries had not won a quota place and was the best ranked Asian after 10 races.

Nethra Kumanan secured India’s second Paris Olympics quota in sailing, claiming it under the Emerging Nations Program banner at the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier, in Hyeres, France.

Nethra, who has competed in the Tokyo Games three years ago, was competing in the women’s dinghy (ILCA 6). She managed 67 net points to finish fifth on the overall leaderboard. However, she secured the Olympic quota as the top performer among sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who had not yet obtained a quota.

Both will take part in their second Olympics. Races 1–10 are scheduled for August 1, while the medal race is on August 7.

