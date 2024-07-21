MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian sailing team

Two sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will represent India at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 19:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vishnu Saravanan in action. (File Photo)
Vishnu Saravanan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vishnu Saravanan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will take part in men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, respectively, in the waters of Marseille.

Vishnu Saravanan became the first Indian sailor to book a quota place as he earned a net score of 125 and finished 26th among 152 participants from 53 nations in the 2024 ILCA7 men’s World championships in Adelaide. He was fifth among the sailors whose countries had not won a quota place and was the best ranked Asian after 10 races.

Nethra Kumanan secured India’s second Paris Olympics quota in sailing, claiming it under the Emerging Nations Program banner at the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier, in Hyeres, France.

Nethra, who has competed in the Tokyo Games three years ago, was competing in the women’s dinghy (ILCA 6). She managed 67 net points to finish fifth on the overall leaderboard. However, she secured the Olympic quota as the top performer among sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who had not yet obtained a quota.

Both will take part in their second Olympics. Races 1–10 are scheduled for August 1, while the medal race is on August 7.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

The sailing team for Paris Olympics 2024:
Men’s Dinghy
Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Dinghy
Nethra Kumanan

