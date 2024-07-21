Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of table tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

The sport of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 10.
The men’s and women’s singles preliminary events will start at 18:30 IST on July 27, while the mixed doubles event will start at 20:00 hours on the same day.
Table tennis will be played at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.
A total of 172 players, (86 in men’s and 86 in women’s category), will compete across five medal events (two per gender and a mixed) at the Paris Summer Games.
India is sending an eight-player squad for the Paris Olympics including two reserves — G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.
A. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the men’s team while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will be in the women’s team.
TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
JULY 28
JULY 29
JULY 30
JULY 31
AUGUST 1
AUGUST 2
AUGUST 3
AUGUST 4
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 6
AUGUST 7
AUGUST 8
AUGUST 9
AUGUST 10
(All tmings are in IST)
