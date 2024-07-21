Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of table tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

The sport of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 10.

The men’s and women’s singles preliminary events will start at 18:30 IST on July 27, while the mixed doubles event will start at 20:00 hours on the same day.

Table tennis will be played at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

A total of 172 players, (86 in men’s and 86 in women’s category), will compete across five medal events (two per gender and a mixed) at the Paris Summer Games.

India is sending an eight-player squad for the Paris Olympics including two reserves — G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

A. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the men’s team while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will be in the women’s team.

TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS JULY 27 18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Rounds 20:00 - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 JULY 28 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 19:30 - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 JULY 29 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64 19:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals 20:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32 JULY 30 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32 17:00 - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match 18:00 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match JULY 31 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32 18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16 AUGUST 1 13:30 - Women’s Singles Quarterfinals 13:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals AUGUST 2 13:30 - Women’s Singles Semifinals 14:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals 17:00 - Women’s Singles Semifinals 18:00 - Men’s Singles Semifinals AUGUST 3 17:00 - Women’s Singles Broze Medal Match 18:00 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match AUGUST 4 17:00 - Men’s Singles Broze Medal Match 18:00 - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match AUGUST 5 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16 18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16 AUGUST 6 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16 18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals 23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals AUGUST 7 13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals 18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals 23:30 - Men’s Team Semifinals AUGUST 8 13:30 - Men’s Team Semifinals 18:30 - Women’s Team Semifinals 23:30 - Women’s Team Semifinals AUGUST 9 13:30 - Men’s Team Broze Medal Match 18:30 - Men’s Team Gold Medal Match AUGUST 10 13:30 - Women’s Team Broze Medal Match 18:30 - Women’s Team Gold Medal Match

(All tmings are in IST)