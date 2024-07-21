MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of table tennis events with date, IST timings and venues

Here is the complete schedule of table tennis event in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 18:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

The sport of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 10.

The men’s and women’s singles preliminary events will start at 18:30 IST on July 27, while the mixed doubles event will start at 20:00 hours on the same day.

Table tennis will be played at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

A total of 172 players, (86 in men’s and 86 in women’s category), will compete across five medal events (two per gender and a mixed) at the Paris Summer Games.

India is sending an eight-player squad for the Paris Olympics including two reserves — G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee.

A. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the men’s team while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will be in the women’s team.

TABLE TENNIS SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Preliminary Rounds
20:00 - Mixed Doubles Round of 16
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64
JULY 28
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64
19:30 - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64
JULY 29
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64
19:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
20:30 - Mixed Doubles Semifinals
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32
JULY 30
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32
17:00 - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
18:00 - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
JULY 31
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32
18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16
AUGUST 1
13:30 - Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
13:30 - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals
AUGUST 2
13:30 - Women’s Singles Semifinals
14:30 - Men’s Singles Semifinals
17:00 - Women’s Singles Semifinals
18:00 - Men’s Singles Semifinals
AUGUST 3
17:00 - Women’s Singles Broze Medal Match
18:00 - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 4
17:00 - Men’s Singles Broze Medal Match
18:00 - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 5
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
AUGUST 6
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
AUGUST 7
13:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
18:30 - Men’s & Women’s Team Quarterfinals
23:30 - Men’s Team Semifinals
AUGUST 8
13:30 - Men’s Team Semifinals
18:30 - Women’s Team Semifinals
23:30 - Women’s Team Semifinals
AUGUST 9
13:30 - Men’s Team Broze Medal Match
18:30 - Men’s Team Gold Medal Match
AUGUST 10
13:30 - Women’s Team Broze Medal Match
18:30 - Women’s Team Gold Medal Match

(All tmings are in IST)

