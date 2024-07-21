Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian tennis team

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, a top-10 doubles star, will be a key attraction at Stade Roland Garros.

Bopanna became oldest man to win a Grand Slam when he along with partner Matthew Ebden triumphed at the Australian Open earlier year.

The 44-year-old had chosen Sriram Balaji as his partner, who had a fine run in the French Open on the clay courts of Paris, where the Olympics tennis would be played.

Another member of the tennis squad is singles player Sumit Nagal, who has demonstrated good form in previous Grand Slam tournaments and has achieved a career-best world ranking of 71.

Nagal has also secured his spot in the Olympics for the second time after winning the Heilbronn Challenger and reaching the final of another Challenger event in Perugia.

The 26-year-old Nagal is only the second Indian player to make the cut in the singles event in consecutive editions of the Summer Games since Leander Paes (1992-2000). Paes had won bronze at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, India’s second individual medal at the quadrennial event.

In Paris Olympics, tennis will be played at Roland Garros, the venue where French Open is held, from July 27 to August 4.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES